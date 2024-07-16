Shaquille O’Neal Finally Reacts to Shanon Sharpe Ranking Him Third in All-Time Center Rankings After Their Social Media Feud

Shannon Sharpe and Shaquille O’Neal are an amazing blend for fans who love sarcasm and controversies. After the social media feuds, on a recent episode of the First Take podcast, three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe shared his opinion on the top NBA centers of all time.

He placed four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal third on the list behind fellow Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain. What shook the nature of the conversation was a reaction from O'Neal, who addressed Sharpe's take on The Big Podcast with Shaq.

O'Neal is famous for various things in the NBA world. Take a look at what he added further.

Shaq's Argument and respect for Wilt Chamberlain

O’Neal was not shy about presenting a counterargument to his third-place ranking. He pointed out that while Wilt Chamberlain's statistics were impressive, he only won two championships and didn't face the same level of defensive pressure O'Neal did.

O'Neal's response highlighted the differences in their careers and his desire to surpass Chamberlain's achievements. And, especially in terms of points scored.

According to All Lakers News, on the podcast, O’Neal responds by saying, "Yes, Wilt did average 50 points and did all that. But, he only got two championships. He didn't get double and quadruple-teamed. And this is why I wish I didn't get hurt last year because I wanted to pass Wilt Chamberlain up in points,".

From a statistical standpoint, Wilt Chamberlain leads in total points, rebounds, and assists per game. Chamberlain also topped the NBA scoring leaderboards 7 times and was the rebounds leader 11 times. O'Neal acknowledged these facts but argued that his career was marked by intense defensive strategies from opponents, which made his achievements even more significant.

O'Neal also highlighted the importance of championships in evaluating a player's legacy. Despite his respect for Chamberlain's numbers, he believes his own success in winning four NBA championships and his relentless defensive pressure showcases his place among the GOATS.

O'Neal's comments reflect his competitive nature and desire to be recognized for the unique challenges he overcame during his career. Now take a look at his rankings.

Shaquille O'Neal gratitude and humility in the face of Rankings

Shaquille O'Neal confidently defended his career. He also expressed humility and gratitude for being included in the discussion of the greatest NBA centers.

Shaquille O'Neal acknowledged that Shannon Sharpe supported his opinions with facts, noting that Wilt's numbers were indeed better than his. However, O'Neal maintained that he still deserved the title of Most Dominant Ever (M.D.E).

O'Neal's confidence in his dominance on the court remains unshaken, but he also acknowledges the achievements of other legendary players.

O'Neal's career is distinguished by more NBA championships, starting from playoff appearances, All-Star games, and All-Defensive selections than Chamberlain. It is partly due to his longer tenure in the league. O'Neal played 19 seasons compared to Chamberlain's 14, allowing him to accumulate more accolades over time.

Ultimately, O'Neal expressed his appreciation for Sharpe's recognition and the honor of being mentioned alongside basketball legends. "I have no problem with being number three. To be able to be mentioned with those names, I'm happy. And, Shannon Sharpe, thank you for putting me number three. I appreciate it very much," O'Neal concluded.

In a nutshell, O'Neal's response to Shannon Sharpe's ranking showcases his blend of competitive spirit, respect for his peers, and gratitude for his place in basketball history.

