In a surprising revelation, legendary NBA star Shaquille O'Neal recently shared the real reason behind his decision to attend Louisiana State University (LSU) in an interview on The OGs Show.

Despite previous claims that he chose LSU due to their then-head coach, Dale Brown, O'Neal unveiled that the influence of a girl named Madison played a pivotal role in his decision.

During the interview, O'Neal reminisced about attending a football game at LSU as a shy 16-year-old in 1988. The sight of the enthusiastic crowd and the attention from the female fans made a lasting impression on him. A particular senior named Madison caught his eye, and her allure seemingly left an indelible mark on the young O'Neal.

"It was one girl named Madison, she was so goddamn fine," O'Neal revealed. "She was a senior, she was 24. I was like, 'Damn, you're so beautiful'. And she's like, 'Yeah, you come here. I'll tutor you.' I was like, 'That's what I want to do with you'. Madison, if you're watching this, I love you."

This surprising disclosure certainly adds a new dimension to O'Neal's storied college basketball career at LSU. Despite the age difference between O'Neal and Madison, the impact of their encounter on his decision-making process seems undeniable. O'Neal went on to sign his national letter of intent to attend LSU that very same month.

During his three seasons at LSU, O'Neal left an indelible mark, boasting impressive averages of 21.6 points, 13.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 4.6 blocks per game. His exceptional performances led to accolades, such as being named SEC Player of the Year twice and receiving the Adolph Rupp Trophy in 1991.

Although O'Neal's individual success at LSU was undeniable, team achievements remained elusive, with the NCAA Tournament's second round representing the team's farthest advancement during his tenure.

Interestingly, this revelation sheds light on O'Neal's decision-making process, suggesting that the influence of female companionship may have played a significant role in shaping his college basketball trajectory. With previous comments about opting against the University of North Carolina due to the attention Rick Fox received from female students, it's evident that O'Neal's choice of college was influenced by more than just athletics.

