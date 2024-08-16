Shaquille O'Neal Gambled Big on Maury Povich Show Outcomes: 'I’ll Bet You A Thousand He’s Not The Father'

There’s no shortage of wild stories when it comes to NBA players and their betting habits. While many might assume these bets involve the games themselves, that’s not always the case.

For some NBA legends, betting became a way to pass the time off the court.

We’ve all heard about Michael Jordan’s notorious betting habits, famously shown in The Last Dance, where he bet on anything from golf games to who could throw a coin closest to the wall.

But Jordan wasn’t the only NBA star who found unique ways to gamble. Shaquille O’Neal, another basketball icon, had his own favorite betting activity during his playing days.

Shaq shared this unusual story on his podcast, The Big Podcast with Shaq. It's a tale so bizarre that it might be hard to believe—unless you remember that it’s Shaq we’re talking about.

Shaq revealed that he and his teammates had a daily ritual that involved betting on the outcomes of The Maury Show (now known simply as Maury).

Yes, that Maury Povich show—the one where guests find out the results of paternity tests. According to Shaq, this became a regular part of his mornings during his NBA career.

Shaq explained how he and his teammates would gather around the TV at 10 A.M. every morning, eagerly waiting for Maury to come on.

As the show progressed and the dramatic buildup to the paternity test results began, that’s when things got serious.

The money started coming out, with bets reaching into the thousands. Shaq described the scene: “Every morning at 10 A.M., we’d wake up with thousands of dollars and we’d watch The Maury Povich Show. And we’d make bets on who the father is. Every day. We’d let them talk, then we’d pause it and pull that money out.”

It’s hard to imagine Shaq and his teammates, some of the biggest stars in the NBA, sitting around betting on daytime TV. But that’s exactly what they did, turning Maury into their own personal high-stakes game.

Shaq's connection to Maury didn't end with the bet. During the podcast, he also mentioned how he became familiar with the insurance company, The General, through the commercials that aired during the show.

The catchy jingle stuck in his head, and it eventually led to a partnership. Shaq has been a spokesperson for the company for years, a role that was born out of those mornings watching Maury.

For those curious to hear more from Shaq about his betting days and other stories, you can check out the full podcast episode below.

Shaquille O’Neal’s tale of betting thousands on The Maury Povich Show is yet another example of the wild and unexpected ways NBA players find entertainment off the court. For Shaq, those mornings with Maury will always be a memorable part of his life.