Shaquille O’Neal Goes After Skip Bayless While Poking Fun at Shannon Sharpe’s NSFW Instagram Live

Shaquille O'Neal is having a blast since learning that Shannon Sharpe, aka Unc, appears to have put himself in a difficult situation. Following Sharpe's recent controversy on Instagram Live, which went viral, The Big Aristotle made fun of the NFL icon.

Utilizing Skip Bayless as a plot device, O'Neal shared two amusing videos on social media that ridiculed Sharpe's antics.

To put things in perspective, the NFL legend was reportedly having sex with a woman when he unintentionally went live on Instagram. The internet has been going crazy ever since the commotion on Unc's IG Live was seen by thousands, if not millions, of people.

O'Neal also got in on the action, posting two videos to his own Instagram Stories. The first is an animated parody made by RiOT Comedy of the occasion in which Stephen A. Smith criticizes Sharpe for his actions at the beginning of the video.

Smith's worry is funny because both analysts work for ESPN, but it gets even funnier when Skip Bayless shows up at the end of the clip. Considering Sharpe's claims that his account was hacked, the epilogue mentions Skip as the purported hacker.

In the second video, Sharpe is hilariously reenacting his attempt to explain what happened to his followers. Godfrey, a stand-up comedian and actor, does an incredibly accurate impression of the NFL legend. Memes have been circulating ever since Unc's Instagram Live went viral. And not many people are buying into Sharpe's story that it was hacked, despite his best attempts to spin it that way.

In addition to the Lakers legend, many other well-known figures and organizations have commented on the viral event. Supporters even went so far as to locate the person who Sharpe was supposedly having sex with. We'll see if the NFL legend lives up to what actually happened during his unintentional Instagram Live.

