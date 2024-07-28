Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Mocks Rudy Gobert After Being Dunked On at 2024 Paris Olympics

Since 1936, basketball has established its place in the Olympic Games. Men began competing in that year, whereas women joined the Olympic basketball events in 1976. The forthcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris look forward to showcasing both traditional 5-on-5 and innovative 3x3 formats, scheduled to take place from July 27 to August 11, 2024.

The Olympics witnessed the French team initiate their journey with a match against Brazil. While the competition remained balanced for the majority of the four quarters, France took the lead towards the end, clinching victory over Brazil with a score of 78-66. This striking victory grabbed the attention of basketball aficionado and NBA legend, Shaquille O’Neal, who humorously criticized Rudy Gobert.

Shaquille O'Neal criticizes Rudy Gobert's Olympic performance with sarcastic Instagram story

Shaquille O’Neal does not hesitate in expressing his opinions, this time choosing to convey his thoughts on Rudy Gobert’s Olympic debut through a satirical Instagram story. He posted a photo of Gobert donning a Walmart uniform, implying that if not for his 7’1” height, Gobert’s performance would have him working at Walmart rather than competing in the Olympics.

The NBA legend and iconic Los Angeles Lakers player is known to target Gobert, expressing his dismay over the money Gobert earns despite his poor NBA statistics. Shaq also disputes the numerous DPOY awards Gobert has bagged in the past.

Despite being a three-time recipient of the Defensive Player of the Year, Gobert spent most of the 40-minute-long match on the bench. He was on the court for just 18 minutes, with Victor Wembanyama and Nicolas Batum playing for longer durations.

Rudy Gobert's struggles highlighted in Olympic opener

In his Olympic opener, Rudy Gobert conspicuously struggled. The French player fell short in his first Olympic appearance, scoring only seven points according to ESPN. Off the bench, Frank Ntilikina not only scored more but also had more playing time.

Gobert produced a lackluster performance with seven points, three rebounds, two blocks, and one. His three turnovers and four personal fouls against Brazil could have been why he spent most of the on the bench. An early game chase-down block attempt could have abruptly brought his Olympic career to a halt.

Despite Rudy Gobert being a multi-time All-Star and thrice a DPOY, Victor Wembanyama, a league rookie, outperformed him. It's therefore easy to understand why basketball legend, Shaquille O'Neal, took to Instagram to taunt the Wolves center.

