Shaquille O’Neal Made THIS Hollywood Star Use ‘Porta-Potty in the Backyard’ Instead of His Bathroom

Being friends with Shaquille O’Neal has its perks, but it can also come with unexpected challenges. Actor Anthony Anderson learned this firsthand when he found himself in a rather awkward situation at Shaq’s house. While guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live, Anderson shared a humorous yet revealing story about his experience at one of Shaq’s famous parties.

Unlike Gina Rodriguez, who had nothing but warm and gentle interactions with the NBA legend during their work on the show Lucky 13, Anderson’s story took a more surprising turn. Take a look to what happened when he asked the star not to use his bathroom. Here you go!

Anthony Anderson and the Porta-Potty incident with Shaquille O’Neal

Anthony Anderson and Shaquille O’Neal have been friends for years, sharing many memorable moments. However, Anderson’s visit to Shaq’s house party made him question just how close they really were. “We’ve been friends for a long time,” Anderson began, recounting the story on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “So the first time I was invited to Shaq’s house for a party, I went to the party, and then I realized we weren’t really that cool.”

Anderson needed to use the bathroom during the party, but to his surprise, Shaq directed him to a portable toilet in the backyard instead of letting him use one of the many bathrooms inside his mansion. “He wouldn’t let me use the bathroom inside the house. He made me use a porta-potty in the backyard,” Anderson explained, much to the audience’s amusement.

Despite their long-standing friendship, Anderson felt slighted by the bathroom ban. “I was like, I thought we were boys, dawg. You personally invited me to your crib, but you make me go outside,” he joked. Yet, despite this incident, their friendship remained intact.

A fraternal bond and friendly rivalries

Anthony Anderson and Shaquille O’Neal’s friendship extends beyond casual hangouts; they are also fraternity brothers in the Omega Phi Psi fraternity, a historically black brotherhood that includes other notable members like Michael Jordan, Ray Lewis, and Steve Harvey. Their fraternity bond is strong, often bringing them together for various events, from F1 races to golf games.

Anderson shared more about his celebrity friends during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. He recounted how his honorary induction into Omega Phi Psi introduced him to this eclectic circle of friends. One memorable moment involved beating Michael Jordan in a game of golf, which didn’t sit well with the basketball legend. It’s possible that Shaq’s porta-potty directive was a playful payback on behalf of his fraternity brother, MJ.

The fraternity brothers also support Shaq’s philanthropy, especially during the Shaq-a-Claus season, where they come together to give back to the community. Despite the bathroom snub, Anderson and Shaq’s friendship remains strong, characterized by playful jabs and mutual respect.

Anthony Anderson’s story highlights the unique dynamics of celebrity friendships, where even a porta-potty can become a symbol of camaraderie and playful rivalry. While it might seem like an inconvenience, it also shows the lighter, more human side of these larger-than-life personalities.

