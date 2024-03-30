Shaquille O'Neal Makes Bold Claim on feud with Dwight Howard; Details Inside

In one particular segment on the BIG podcast, Shaquille O'Neal, who is the Lakers legend, finally spoke on his long-term rivalry with Dwight Howard. He was very diplomatic and denied any hate towards the basketball player but he also revealed that he had high expectations from him and his game.

He was rooting for the young man and expressed his dismay at his gameplay. What did he say? Read ahead to find out.

Shaquille O'Neal opens up about his rivalry with Howard

He explained the strategy to the young man and said that he had no animosity for him. He said, “All I said about young fella was that he needs to average 28 and 15. I don't know how they got the ‘He don't like me’ but that has nothing to do with it. I'm telling you how to get to Superman status, this is all you gotta do every time,” said Shaq. “So I kinda had to leave him alone. I had to stay off him,” he added.

For the unversed, Dwight admired Shaquille O'Neal early in his career and took up the nickname ‘Superman’ for himself when he started to ascend into stardom. However, O’Neal was not impressed with his gameplay even when Howard was striding in different courts.

Advertisement

Even during his retirement, the 7’1” basketball legend remained stuck to his criticism of Dwight who failed to measure up to his expectations. Even during his best days with Magic when Dwight was averaging 20.7 points, 14.2 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game on 59% shooting, he still could not reach the expectation levels of Diesel.

What is the present scenario?

To this day Shaquille O'Neal does not get impressed and has not embraced the former star and continues to criticise his career. Diesel also makes a point to not make Dwight forget about this. He has tough love for Dwight because he supposedly knows his potential and this is a way to bring the best out in him and challenge him to achieve greatness that he did many years ago.

However, this approach did not have the positive effects on the relationship. According to Howard he too never had any personal grudges against Shaq and was a big fan of his game growing up. But when Diesel thought that Dwight was trying to copy his style things started to become sour.

Even to this day while the Cold War is still going on, and Dwight is on a mission to end the rivalry with him and bury the hatchet once and for all. He has also called O’Neal to stop this rivalry permanently and now it is up to Diesel on what he wants to do in this situation.

ALSO READ: Shaquille O'Neal and Ex-Wife Shaunie's Relationship Timeline