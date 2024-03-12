Shaquille O'Neal Makes Surprising U-Turn On Michael Jordan GOAT Claim With Recent Lebron James Admission

Shaquille O'Neal alters course in Michael Jordan versus Lebron James debate. Find out what the Lakers veteran said!

Written by Oindrila Chowdhury , Writer
Published on Mar 12, 2024 | 07:22 PM IST | 9.1K
Getty Images
Shaquille O'Neal reevaluates Michael Jordan's GOAT status after candid admission about LeBron James.

Shaquille­ O'Neal has consistently maintained over the years that Michael Jordan is the­ best NBA player e­ver. On the Impaulsive podcast with Logan Paul in 2022, Shaq echoed his past stance and picked Michael Jordan as a top-notch player while stating that LeBron James has also done gre­at things. O’Neal also personally ranked Dr. J (Julius Erving), Magic Johnson, and other players in higher regard.

"I think the greatest player is Michael Jordan. LeBron's about to do something that hasn't been done in a long time and I think he will move his name up there, but for me, it's always Dr. J, Michael Jordan, Magic, and those guys,” said O’Neal.

 


However, one and a half years later, Shaquille O’Neal is humming a different tune. In the latest post that Shaquille O’Neal shared on Instagram, he listed LeBron James as the GOAT of basketball. Has Shaq softly changed his long-held opinion on this topic?
 

 

Screenshot of Shaquille O'Neal's Instagram Story on LeBron James being the GOAT of NBA.

LeBron James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's records could be a reason behind Shaquille O'Neal's changed perspective

LeBron James made NBA history on March 2, 2024, during an exciting game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets. James became the first player ever to reach an incredible total of 40,000 career points. It happened in the second quarter when he made a layup, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-time record of 38,387 points.

About 1.5 years ago, Shaquille O'Neal saw that LeBron James had extraordinary scoring ability. He realized LeBron could possibly pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in different stat categories.

Did Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James ever share the court?

Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James were teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2009-2010 NBA season. However, their time sharing the court was brief. At 37 years old, Shaquille was nearing the end of his career. He averaged 12 points and nearly 7 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, LeBron was just entering his prime at 25. He put up incredible stats of almost 30 points per game along with over 8 assists and 7 rebounds.

Despite their age difference and Shaquille's declining dominance, the two led the Cavaliers to the Eastern Conference Semifinals that year. After that season, LeBron left for the Miami Heat, and Shaquille retired soon after.

 

