Shaquille O’Neal names THIS player ‘best big man’ in NBA instead of 22-23 MVP Joel Embiid

Having successfully won their first-ever franchise championship, the Nuggets are championing a robust beginning to the new season.

The track record of Nikola Jokic, the MVP of the previous finals, was the topic of discussion for Shaquille O’Neal and the rest of the TNT crew ahead of their impending face-off with the Clippers in the In-Season Tournament.

Jokic received high commendations from O'Neal, who confidently proclaimed him as the most superior big man in the NBA.

"If you neglect to double this guy, you're dishing out Slovakian coleslaw all day long," commented O’Neal, mistakenly alluding to Jokic's Serbian origins as Slovakian.

"Listen up. He's indisputably the best big man in the league," O’Neal emphatically declared only to repeat his words for emphasis.

When Kenny Smith proposed the name of Joel Embiid, O’Neal unequivocally restated his perspective, highlighting Jokic’s championship ring which, he contends, has positioned him distinctly superior to the 76ers’ center and the chosen MVP of '22-'23.

Jokic’s current season statistics are impressive, showcasing an average of 29.8 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists, executing 60.6% of his shots on the field.

He is the only player to rank amongst the top 10 in each of these statistical classifications across the league.

Shaq's Serbian 'I love you' to Nikola Jokic on inside NBA

Basketball legend and analyst, Shaquille O'Neal, pleasantly surprised Denver Nuggets superstar, Nikola Jokic, by speaking some Serbian.

Amidst the Nuggets/Los Angeles Lakers opening-night game, O'Neal expressed his fondness for Jokic by saying "Volim te!", translating to "I love you!" in Serbian, Jokic's mother tongue.

Overwhelmed by Shaq's thoughtful gesture, Jokic reciprocated the sentiment in English.

