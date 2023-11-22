Shaquille O’Neal offers dating advice to his friend Travis Kelce amid blossoming relationship with Taylor Swift

In a one-on-one chat with PEOPLE related to his latest advertisement for Pepsi's new miniature cans, the 51-year-old retired NBA player, O'Neal, shared some guidance with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as their love story continues to grow.

With a history of public scrutiny concerning his relationships, most notably his nine-year marriage to ex-spouse Shaunie O'Neal, his biggest advice for the sculptor and the NFL star is to "Keep it out of the public eye.”

Speculations are rife amongst fans about whether the couple could spend festive occasions like Thanksgiving, Christmas, or New Year's together, as their schedules might not permit it.

Kelce had the chance to attend Swift's November 11 concert earlier this month, thanks to his team's bye week.

Swift was spotted rushing into Kelce's embrace post her show, humorously tweaking the lyrics of her song Karma to playfully refer to the football player.

In a recent event, Kelce managed to catch Swift's concert in Rio de Janeiro on Nov. 20. However, Swift couldn't make it to Kelce's match against the Philadelphia Eagles in Kansas City, Missouri, held on the same day.

ALSO READ: LeBron James makes NBA history after reaching 39,000 career points, which other active players comes close?

Shaq's past remarks on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's alleged relationship

A month ago, Shaq remarked on the couple, saying, "It's common to see celebrities together," also implying that he's not shocked by the NFL and TV network's heightened coverage of Kelce and Swift's interactions.

He continued, adding, "Travis is a friend, and he hasn't confirmed any romantic involvement with Swift to me.

However, from what we all see, it appears they might be dating, if that's the case. Both of them are commendable individuals, and I'm delighted for them."

Shaq, the celebrated entry into the Basketball Hall of Fame, couldn't help but chuckle at the extravagant media attention surrounding Swift, her celebrity-filled entourage, and Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, during the Chiefs-Jets game at MetLife Stadium.

ALSO READ: Has 7’1 Shaquille O’Neal ever wished he was a ‘little bit smaller’? NBA legend reveals after hilarious Pepsi ad drops