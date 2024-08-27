Shaquille O'Neal on How His Mom Lucille Coped with Losing Her Daughter: 'I Know It Hurt Her More’

NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal is renowned for his commanding presence both on and off the court, yet beyond the flashy exterior is a profoundly intimate tale of resiliency, loss, and family. Ayesha Harrison-Jex, Shaq's younger sister, died in 2019 at the age of 40 from cancer. Shaq talked about this terrible time in his life in a recent episode of the Raising Fame podcast, which is hosted by fellow NBA moms Sonya Curry and Lucille O'Neal.

Not only was this heartbreaking tale about sadness, but it also highlighted Shaq's mother Lucille O'Neal's extraordinary fortitude and compassion in raising her family in spite of her own unfathomable suffering.

The Raising Fame podcast explores the behind-the-scenes tales of NBA players and their moms. It is co-hosted by Lucille O'Neal and Sonya Curry, the mother of Stephen and Seth Curry. It offers a close-up look at the life stories of some of the top basketball stars, frequently disclosing the hardships, heartbreaks, and love that molded them.



The loss of Ayesha Harrison-Jex

Ayesha Harrison-Jex, the younger sister of Shaquille O'Neal, lost her battle with cancer in 2019 following a valiant and lengthy battle. The O'Neal family was devastated by the death, and Shaq described how it had a profound effect on his siblings. But Lucille O'Neal was the one with the biggest load.

The way Lucille handled her daughter's passing was quite remarkable. She put her children's needs ahead of her own, suppressing her tears and giving them support when they needed it despite her unbearable sadness. Shaq clarified that Lucille was the one who kept the family together, even while everyone else was filled with emotion.

“It was super special when my sister passed away,” Shaq told Sonya Curry. “She [Lucille O’Neal] was more concerned about us than we were about her. I was kinda upset because she’s always been so strong.”

Shaq told the story of how his mother would assemble the family and read passages from the Bible to them, giving them words of consolation and hope even in the face of her own unbearable grief. Shaq knew that his mother had suffered more than anybody else from his sister's passing, yet she continued to put her children's needs first.

“Everybody was crying and going crazy. She’d bring us together and give us the quotes [from the Bible] to bring us back. I know it hurt her more than it hurt us. That’s our sister, but that’s her daughter,” Shaq recalled.

While Lucille O’Neal worked to console her children, Shaq found himself growing increasingly concerned for his mother’s well-being. He urged her to let herself grieve, reminding her that she didn’t have to be the one to hold everyone together. He assured her that he could take on that role, allowing her to release the grief she had been holding back.

“She cried for a couple of seconds and then she saw us crying, so she got right back into mommy mode,” Shaq shared. “I told her, ‘Hey Mommy, I’m the man in the house. You go ahead and cry, I’ll make sure everything’s okay.’” Shaq described how his mother always put her children first, even if it meant repressing her own grief, and it was clear that he respected her resilience.



Shaq’s reflection on the value of time

Shaquille O'Neal had a good relationship with his sister Ayesha. Ayesha disclosed in Shaq Talks Back that she learned how to swim and play basketball from her brother, and the two had a lot of childhood experiences together. They had a close relationship that lasted into adulthood, and the NBA Hall of Famer was deeply affected by her passing.



In December 2023, one of Shaq’s fans gifted him a throwback portrait of Ayesha holding his eldest daughter, Taahirah O’Neal when she was a child. Touched by the gesture, Shaq shared the portrait on his Instagram and reflected on how he thinks about his late sister every day. The memory of his sister and the love she had for their family continues to resonate deeply with him.



Shaq’s experience has also made him more vocal about the importance of cherishing loved ones while they are still here. He often speaks about the need to spend time with family and to appreciate the moments shared with those closest to us before they are gone.



