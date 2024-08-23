Shaquille O’Neal Once Revealed What It Was Like Having Dennis Rodman as a Teammate: ‘He Smells Like Garbage"

Shaquille O'Neal is also known as "The Big Diesel”. The famous personality has had a great NBA career. Whether it was about winning championships, dominating opponents or being in headlines because of great physique, Shaq has seen it all.

But one of the most intriguing chapters of his career was his brief stint as a teammate of Dennis Rodman on the Los Angeles Lakers.

On the surface, the idea of these two giants teaming up sounded like a surefire recipe for success. However, things didn’t quite go as expected.

In a throwback episode of his podcast, The Big Podcast with Shaq, O’Neal opened up about his experience playing alongside Rodman. His stories reveal that while Rodman was an exceptional player, he was also one of the most eccentric and unpredictable teammates Shaq ever had.

Late, Uninterested, But Dominant on the Court

The three words have been for a reason. If we talk about - Rodman, he was already a well-known figure in the NBA before he joined the Lakers and famous for his rebounding prowess, colorful hair, and off-court antics.

When he arrived in Los Angeles, his reputation preceded him. But what Shaq and the Lakers soon discovered was that Rodman’s quirks went beyond what they’d imagined.

Shaq shared that Rodman would often show up late to team meetings, sometimes arriving nearly halfway through. And when he did finally arrive, he made little effort to blend in or catch up. Instead, Rodman would stroll in, grab some food, and start eating in the middle of the meeting. Shaq described these moments with a mix of frustration and disbelief.

“Doing it in the middle of the meeting. Takes a cold shower. Not paying attention. We go out first, and he’ll come out. He’ll get you 25 rebounds. Stinking like a motherf***er, put his clothes on, and go to the club and have the baddest woman”

Despite these disruptions, Rodman still managed to do what he did best—dominate the boards. No matter how late or distracted he was during meetings, Rodman’s performance on the court remained exceptional. He would regularly pull down 20 or more rebounds, proving his value to the team. But for Shaq, Rodman’s behavior off the court was hard to overlook.

The Unforgettable Smell of Dennis Rodman

One of the most bizarre and hilarious anecdotes Shaq shared about Rodman was his post-game routine—or lack thereof. According to Shaq, Rodman would finish a game, throw on his regular clothes, and head straight to the club without even bothering to shower. This left him smelling less than pleasant, a fact that Shaq found both puzzling and amusing.

“I’m like, this motherf*er stinks,” Shaq exclaimed. “He smells like garbage truck water, and he’s got models on him at the club. … I ain’t ever seen what I’ve seen with Dennis Rodman. I was mad. Not because he had the girl, but because he didn’t wash his a.”

Shaq couldn’t wrap his head around how Rodman could attract so many women despite his foul odor. It became one of the many quirks that defined Rodman’s time with the Lakers. For Shaq, these memories are a mix of amazement and a mix of frustration.

Shaq and Rodman’s time together on the Lakers was brief, but it left a lasting impression. Rodman’s work ethic on the court was undeniable, but his eccentricities off the court made him a challenging teammate. For Shaq, this experience was a wild ride, one that he reflects on with a mix of humor and disbelief.

Looking back, it’s clear that Rodman was unlike any other player Shaq had ever teamed up with. While their partnership didn’t lead to the success many had hoped for, it provided Shaq with some unforgettable stories.

