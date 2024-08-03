Shaquille O’Neal Open Up About Feeling ‘Ashamed of Being Tall’ Until THIS Person Taught Him to Embrace His Height

Shaquille O’Neal’s towering 7-foot-1 frame has always set him apart, both on and off the basketball court. While his height provided a significant advantage in his NBA career, it also brought unique challenges, especially in fitting into luxury sports cars.

Through the wisdom imparted by his great-grandfather, Shaq learned to embrace his height as a blessing, shaping his path to success. O’Neal’s experiences highlight how he transformed potential limitations into opportunities.

Shaq’s early struggles with height

In his youth, Shaquille O’Neal struggled with his height. On an episode of his The Big Podcast, Shaq confessed, “I used to be ashamed of being tall, cause… everybody was short and all my friends are short, and I was kind of doofy at 13.”

However, a pivotal moment with his great-grandfather changed Shaq’s perspective about height and how to deal with it. Visiting his great-grandparents' "small" house, Shaq saw his great-grandfather, a tall and imposing figure, confidently living in a modest setting. This encounter helped Shaq appreciate his physical gift.

Shaq’s great-grandfather left a lasting impression. Describing him, Shaq said, “He had on some pants, he had his little shirt open, the ox with the ‘plow thing’, and he did like this (wiping his forehead with his arm)… Looked like ‘He-Man’. And I’m just looking, I’m like ‘God Damn’.

I’m looking up like that, my mom’s like “That’s how you going to be.” This realization led Shaq to develop a “dominant” personality, essential for his future success. It was at this moment that Shaq embraced his height and went on to have a Hall of Fame basketball career.

Family influence and genetics

In his book Shaq Talks Back, Shaquille revealed that his great-grandparents, Hilton and Cillar O’Neal, married in 1930. Hilton O’Neal, reportedly 6’8” or 6’9”, passed down the tall genes to Shaq, who had already surpassed his parents’ heights by age 13. His mother, Lucille O’Neal, stands at 6-foot-2, and his father at 6-foot-1. This genetic inheritance significantly impacted Shaq’s professional and personal life.

Shaquille O’Neal’s life experiences illustrate the dual nature of his height as both a boon and a bane. Influenced by his great-grandfather’s example, he learned to embrace his physical attributes, leading to a successful career that continues to thrive.

