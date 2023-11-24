Shaquille O’Neal opens up on his daughter playing for direct rival of his alma matter, LSU

Recently, NBA legend and former LSU player, Shaquille O'Neal, shared his thoughts on his daughter, Me'Arah O'Neal's decision to choose the University of Florida over his own alma mater, LSU, for her college basketball career.

Me'Arah O'Neal, standing 6-foot-3 and ranking 33rd in the ESPNW's recruiting class for 2024, chose Florida over LSU.

Shaquille O'Neal voiced his pride in her, appreciating her independence in not merely following his path.

Shaquille commented that even though he wished for her to carry on the family tradition at LSU, he respects the pursuit of her own passions.

Me'Arah's choice to play for Florida was a result of her experience at the school where she formed a strong bond with coach Rae Finley and the rest of the team.

She agreed to play for a coach who showed sincere concern for her overall welfare, beyond her performance on the court.

This choice comes in the wake of rigorous recruitment efforts from both institutions, with Florida successfully acquiring commitments from other sought-after players, such as point guard Alivia McGill and freshman guard Laila Reynolds.

The inclusion of Me'Arah O'Neal in the Florida squad is anticipated to further enhance their women's basketball team.

Shaquille O'Neal's LSU Legacy: From College Dominance to NBA Stardom

Shaquille O'Neal showcased an exceptional basketball career at Louisiana State University (LSU).

He delivered stellar performances for the LSU Tigers for three seasons from 1989 to 1992.

With an average of 21.6 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 4.6 blocks per game, O'Neal was a powerful presence during his time at LSU.

He became a two-time first-team All-American and the Southeastern Conference player of the year.

During his span at LSU, the team achieved a 64-29 record and participated in every season of the NCAA tournament, bagging the No. 5, No. 6, and No. 7 seeds in respective years.

O'Neal's phenomenal performance at LSU paved the path for his early entry into the NBA draft post his three seasons with the Tigers.

Additionally, O'Neal obtained his bachelor’s degree from LSU’s College of Arts and Sciences in general studies on Dec. 14, 2000, through correspondence courses.

His remarkable journey through college became the stepping stone for his triumphant professional basketball career, earning him four NBA championships and an Olympic Gold medal in 1996.

