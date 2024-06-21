Renowned NBA star Shaquille O'Neal is bringing Big Chicken, a fast-casual restaurant chain, to Omaha, Nebraska. Big Chicken, which specializes in fusing O'Neal's mom's homemade cooking with contemporary, in-vogue ingredients, is poised to emerge as the city's newest culinary destination.

Shaquille O'Neal discovered Big Chicken, whose unique menu combines modern cooking with childhood basketball favorites. The restaurant chain is known for its milkshakes, Cheez-It crispy macaroni and cheese, and crispy chicken sandwiches. Big Chicken is popular in the fast food market due to its creative and nostalgic appeal.

Omaha welcomes Big Chicken

Local entrepreneurs Tom Davis and Zak Davis are leading the effort to bring big chicken to Omaha. The father and son duo, who have more than 13 years of experience building multi-room, multi-restaurant franchise businesses, are excited about this new venture.

Tom Davis expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Our experience has provided us a perspective on Big Chicken that we feel fantastic about. We know that it is the right time to bring the quickly growing brand to Omaha."

After tasting the cuisine for themselves, the Davises, who had been watching Big Chicken's expansion, were persuaded to finally bring the franchise to Omaha. We see a lot of similarities between Big Chicken and its executive staff. We respect strong restaurant management immensely, and Big Chicken's team is up to the challenge," Tom continued.

Shaquille O'Neal’s Big Chicken is a growing brand

Big Chicken has quickly expanded across the country since its founding. The success of the series can be attributed to O'Neill's renowned energy and original ideas. Customers see the menu as a mix of modern and comfort food, which adds to the brand's reputation.

There's more to Shaquille O'Neal's engagement in the company than just his name. He has actively contributed to Big Chicken's growth and marketing, making sure the company embodies his dedication to excellence and personal touch.

The Davis duo: Perfect partners for Omaha

Tom and Zak Davis are bringing a plethora of expertise and enthusiasm to their new endeavor. Their long history in the restaurant industry and strong ties to Omaha make them the perfect partner for Big Chicken.



They are committed to providing dining experiences that are connected to the community and have a strong understanding of the local market. The Davises are optimistic about Big Chicken's popularity among Omahans because of its appeal and the excitement of Shaquille O'Neal's involvement.

Big chicken's future in Omaha

The team's expansion plans take a big step forward with the debut of the "Big Chicken" in Omaha. The new business, led by Tom Davis and Zach Davis, is focused on success. With their experience and dedication,

Big Chicken is expected to become one of Omaha's most popular restaurants. The secret to the franchise's continued success lies in its ability to adapt to changing customer preferences while maintaining its appeal.

Shaquille O'Neal's Chicken Series is about to make a big splash in Omaha, thanks to Tom Davis and Zach Davis. Their commitment to providing the community with unique, quality dining options is consistent with the Big Chicken tradition.

Big Chicken aims to become a globally recognized name in a hurry. - restaurant-like, and its expansion into Omaha is just the beginning. Daji's innovative ideas and leadership skills led him to success.

