Shaquille O’Neal Posts Footage Of Jamie Foxx Mimicking Him Perfectly; All You Need to Know

After his playing days, Shaquille O'Neal became a fan favorite thanks to his humor and antics. The 7-foot-1 center enjoys telling jokes to people and taking jokes back at him. Though many comedians have joked about Shaq, he still acknowledges one that was so funny years later.

Shaq posted an impersonation of himself on Instagram, created by comedian and performer Jamie Foxx. In his imitation, he exclaimed, "Can you dig it?! Are you able to dig it?”

When Shaq was a player for the Lakers in the early 2000s, Foxx revived his famous impersonation. Even after almost two decades, the legendary big man still finds the comedic set to be hilarious.

Foxx and Shaq have a great relationship that consists of them joking around with each other. In 2003, the Lakers star hosted "Shaq's All-Star Comedy Roast 2," a comedy special that included Foxx.

Similar to Foxx, Jay Pharaoh gained notoriety for his Shaq impersonation. The comedian's hilarious skit moved the "Big Diesel" to tears.

Shaq is renowned for making fun of other people, so his appreciation of humor isn't limited to just jokes. Shaq is the biggest joker of all the crew members of "Inside the NBA."

Shaq and Charles Barkley have gained notoriety for alternately making fun of each other. Since becoming a permanent host of the show, they have been teasing each other for more than 13 years.

Beyond his looks, O'Neal is a well-known figure in the public sphere. He frequently makes fun of other people, but at the end of the day, he's the joke's bud. Even a nine-minute compilation of Shaq being roasted by others is available.

The NBA's new media agreement puts "Inside the NBA" in jeopardy. This has paved the way for the next season of the show to be the funniest one yet.

