Shaquille O'Neal ranks Anthony Edwards among Top 3 shooting guards among NBA league

NBA Hall of Famer and renowned basketball analyst Shaquille O'Neal has expressed his thoughts on Anthony Edwards' early-season performance.

Edwards, now in his third NBA season, is impressive with his scoring, playmaking, and defensive skills. Shaquille O'Neal, leveraging his extensive experience and knowledge, endorses Edwards as one of the top 3 shooting guards in the league.

Edwards's exceptional start to the season not only attracts attention for individual achievements but also contributes to the Timberwolves' rise to the third spot in the highly competitive Western Conference with a 6-2 record.

As Edwards continues to elevate his game on both ends of the floor, with early MVP considerations, the basketball community witnesses the emergence of a young talent poised to reshape the league's landscape.

With an average of 27.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, Edwards has become a formidable presence on the court, showcasing a shooting efficiency of 50.0% from the field and an impressive 40.4% from beyond the arc, underscoring his scoring versatility.

ALSO READ: What companies does NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal own?

Scouts predict Anthony Edwards to become NBA's next 2-Way Star

Anthony Edwards, the star guard for the Minnesota Timberw, diligently climbs up the NBA ranks at an impressive pace.

His continued development as a player often leaves spectators eager to witness his blossoming career with the Wolves.

Experts predict his abilities to eclipse Giannis Antetokounmpo's record, potentially making him the future's best two-way player in the league.

Under Edward's leadership, the Wolves pioneer new territories in the Western Conference at the onset of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Following a strong start by Edwards, boasting an average of 27.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists, Minnesota securely occupies the third position with a 5-2 record.

Their surprisingly robust commencement to the season took everyone off guard, allowing the Wolves to amend the previous season's disappointing campaign, primarily due to Edwards's invaluable contribution.

Comparisons between Edwards and some of the greatest players in the game's history, such as Michael Jordan, have always been present.

The accuracy of such parallels has never been more pronounced than in this season, where Edwards has ascended, demonstrating remarkable talent on both sides of the floor.

ALSO READ: What is Take Foul in NBA and how is it different from Clear Path Foul?