Shaquille O’Neal reacts to being ranked below Michael Jordan and Dwayne Johnson in top 10 sexiest bald men of 2023

GQ South Africa announced the top 10 sexiest bald men of 2023, with Michael Jordan ranking sixth and Shaquille O'Neal ninth.

The rankings were influenced by a broad study from SEO agency Reboot, which considered factors such as wealth, height, facial balance, voice appeal, and online interest in shirtless or naked photos.

Shaquille O'Neal, famous for his fun-loving persona, quickly responded to the list. He playfully suggested that he deserved a higher position, above Michael Jordan and Dwayne Johnson.

"Number 9 sexiest bald man in the world, in South Africa. I'll take it! But actually, I should have been number four!" he joked in an Instagram post.

The GQ list, highlighting the varied backgrounds of the selected sexy bald men fusing royals, actors, entrepreneurs, and sports stars, stirred conversations on social media, igniting debates about attractiveness criteria and the unique allure of bald individuals.

Shaq and Barkley's reaction to GQ's 10 sexiest bald men of 2023 list

Barkley teasingly claimed that Shaq used a bribe to land his position on the list.

"Hearty congratulations to Shaquille O'Neal. GQ South Africa voted him one of the world's 10 sexiest bald men," Barkley announced.

O'Neal, relishing the attention, pulled off his glasses in a dramatic move and posed for the camera, drawing more laughs from his crew.

Keeping up with their good-natured rivalry on the show, Barkley didn't stop his joking accusations.

"GQ from South Africa, not America, put you on that list. Alongside Vin Diesel and Jason Statham, did you slip them some money to be on their list?"

Shaq seized the chance to banter back, grinning from ear to ear. "You're just bitter; you didn't cut," Shaq retorted.

