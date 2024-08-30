Shaquille O’Neal Recalls Hazing Kobe Bryant So Bad That the FBI Showed Up to His Room Next Morning

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant were one of the most iconic duos in NBA history, leading the LA Lakers to multiple championships. But behind the scenes, their relationship was often rocky. On a recent episode of "The Big Podcast," Shaq shared a story that perfectly captures the playful yet intense dynamic between them.

It all started when Shaq decided to haze Kobe, something that veterans in the NBA often do to rookies. But what happened next was completely unexpected. "I hazed Kobe one time, and it's like the FBI came to my room the next morning," Shaq said, laughing as he recalled the incident. He was told, "He’s off limits," which left Shaq confused. "What do you mean he’s off limits?" he asked. The response was clear: "Bro, he’s off limits."

It wasn’t just the FBI that stepped in; some of the biggest names in Lakers history were involved too. Jerry West, Mitch Kupchak, and even Magic Johnson all showed up to tell Shaq to back off. "Magic came down and was like, 'Hey man, leave him alone,'" Shaq remembered, still amused by the whole situation.

This wasn’t Shaq’s first encounter with hazing, though. He shared a similar story from his rookie year with the Orlando Magic. Back then, veteran player Scott Skiles tried to get Shaq to carry some bags, a typical task for rookies. But Shaq wasn’t having any of it. "I don’t do that, bro," he told Skiles. When Skiles reminded him that he was a rookie, Shaq confidently replied, "No, no. I’m not a rookie. I’m Shaq. I ain’t lifting no motherf***ing bag."

Advertisement

These stories show the larger-than-life personalities of both Shaq and Kobe. On the court, they were a force to be reckoned with, but off the court, their relationship was complicated. Over the years, they had their fair share of clashes, which even led to a feud that some believe contributed to Shaq leaving the Lakers in 2004.

Despite the tensions, Shaq and Kobe eventually made peace. Shaq has spoken many times about his deep respect for Kobe and how their relationship evolved. They managed to reconcile before Kobe’s tragic death in 2020, a loss that deeply affected Shaq and the entire basketball world.

Looking back, it’s clear that Shaq and Kobe shared many memorable moments, both good and bad. The hazing incident is just one example of the playful yet intense bond they had. It’s a reminder that even the greatest athletes face ups and downs in their relationships, but in the end, those bonds often grow stronger.

Advertisement

Shaq’s story also highlights the unique pressures of being a rising star in the NBA. Kobe was clearly seen as special by the Lakers organization, and the quick intervention after Shaq’s prank shows just how much they valued and wanted to protect him.

In the end, both Shaq and Kobe left an unforgettable legacy in the NBA. Their partnership brought the Lakers three consecutive championships from 2000 to 2002, and their individual careers continue to inspire players and fans alike.

READ MORE : ‘It Was Unstoppable From Then’: Steph Curry’s Biggest Adjustment Playing With Kevin Durant Revealed by Ex-Warriors Teammate