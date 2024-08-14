Shaquille O’Neal Reveals He Almost Chose THIS Sport Over Basketball in Highschool: ’I Had to, Brother”

Shaquille O’Neal is widely regarded as one of the most dominant players in NBA history. Standing at 7’1” and weighing over 300 pounds, he took the physical dominance of players like Wilt Chamberlain to a new level, becoming a nearly unstoppable force on the basketball court. His combination of size, strength, and agility made him a nightmare for defenders, and he left a lasting legacy in the NBA. However, Shaq’s path to basketball greatness could have taken a very different turn.

In a recent episode of "The Big Podcast," Shaq revealed that there was a time in high school when he seriously considered pursuing a career in football. He played tight end, a position that would have perfectly suited his size and athleticism. The thought of a 7-foot-tall, 300-pound tight end rampaging through NFL defenses is a terrifying prospect for any defensive player. Shaq’s size alone would have made him one of the biggest mismatches in the history of the game.

But after weighing his options, Shaq decided that basketball was the better path for him. It’s a decision that NFL defensive players can be grateful for, as Shaq’s sheer physical presence would have been a challenge for any defense to handle. However, his decision to stick with basketball was also a wise one, considering the physical demands of football and the toll it might have taken on his body. Shaq admitted that he struggled with injuries throughout his career, and his work ethic and body conditioning weren’t always at their peak. The rigorous nature of football could have shortened his career significantly.

Advertisement

Despite his decision to stick with basketball, Shaq didn’t leave his football mentality behind. He brought that same level of physicality to the NBA, where he became known for his brute force on the court. It often took multiple defenders to slow him down, and more often than not, they were the ones who ended up on the ground. Shaq’s dominance in the paint was unmatched, and he used his size to overpower opponents, making him one of the most feared players in the league.

Shaq’s decision to focus on basketball instead of football worked out perfectly. He went on to have an illustrious career, winning four NBA championships and earning a spot in the Hall of Fame. His physicality and dominance were a perfect fit for the NBA, and he left an indelible mark on the game.

While it’s intriguing to think about what might have been if Shaq had pursued football, the basketball world is undoubtedly thankful that he chose the hardwood. Shaq’s impact on the game is undeniable, and he will always be remembered as one of the greatest players in NBA history.

Advertisement

READ MORE: LeBron James Named GOAT Over Michael Jordan by Kendrick Perkins After 2024 Olympics