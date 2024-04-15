Shaquille O’Neal Reveals Hilarious Encounter After Cop Threatened to Arrest Him: ‘I Have Diarrhoea’

Imagine being a towering basketball legend, cruising down the highway, only to be pulled over by the police for speeding. Most would panic, but not Shaquille O'Neal. In a recent podcast episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, the NBA superstar revealed a hilarious tale of how he used a rather unconventional excuse to avoid a potential arrest.

Shaquille O'Neal's Surprising Confession

As Shaq recounted the incident that occurred in Valdosta, Georgia, he admitted to concocting a story on the spot. Recalling the incident, the NBA legend said, "One day I'm flying... and this is Valdosta Georgia, flying that's down south Georgia. I don't have to get into what that means, so the cop comes, and my thing is I ain't got nothing in the car, whatever happens, to lock me up, whatever, I know I'm going to get out, so I'm like making up my story."

When the officer approached and questioned his reckless driving, Shaq unleashed his unexpected defense: "Whenever they say, 'Roll your window down, sir,' I put my hands out, came. He said, 'Why're you going so goddamn fast?' I said, 'Man, I got to take a sh*t. I apologize. I got to go so bad. Sir, I have diarrhea. I have to go so bad, I apologize.'"

Shaquille O'Neal's Diarrhoea Defense Wins the Day

Shaq's absurd "diarrhoea" excuse left both the officer and the audience in stitches, showcasing his ability to diffuse tense situations with his trademark humor.

"Sir, I apologize, you caught me. I'm I'm going to take the ticket. I got to he said go ahead man just slow down. I was like yeah, and I looked in the mirror, I was like just keep on going," Shaq recounted, reveling in his successful evasion of a potentially sticky situation.

Moving further, Shaq himself admitted, "Yeah, every time I get stopped."

Despite his imposing stature and fame, Shaq's endearing personality and quick wit have won over fans worldwide.

Sharing the anecdote, the NBA legend showcased his comedic flair and ability to think on his feet, and how they have served him well, even in unexpected situations.

