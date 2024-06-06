Recently, on Draymond Green's podcast, Shaquille O'Neal was candid about marital problems in his life which hampered his relationship with former teammate Dwyane Wade.

It happened during O'Neal's time with the Miami Heat. Apparently, simmering tension between him and his ex-wife, Shaunie Henderson caused the beef with Wade. For your information, back then, Shaq and Shaunie were also going through a divorce.

As per Shaq, things were amicable with Dwyane Wade after the 2006 NBA Finals. However, he didn't detail the crux of the fracture. While discussing the decade-old incident, Shaquille O'Neal also used cuss words.

"So I pull D Wade in a room, f**k you gonna do man? Motherf**ker you want to be the man, what the f**k you gonna do?," recalled the former NBA star referring to Wade.

Shaquille O'Neal won the NBA championship with Miami Heat

After things escalated between Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant in 2004, it led to Shaq being traded to the Heat.

After he arrived in Miami, O'Neal's presence made the team a strong contender for the NBA championship. The Heat had a stellar season in 2004-05 season. However, they got eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals.

At the beginning of the 2005-2006 NBA season, Coach Stan Van Gundy resigned from his position. In his place, Pat Riley took over the coaching charges.

After overcoming the early struggles, the Miami Heat recorded a score of 52-30. Next, in the playoffs, the Miami Heat won against the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, and Detroit Pistons to reach the NBA Finals.

Ultimately, Miami defeated the Dallas Mavericks and took home the 2006 NBA championship title. It was Shaquille O'Neal's fourth NBA championship ring. Dwyane Wade became the Finals’ MVP.

Shaquille O'Neal and Shaunie Henderson's divorce

After five years of marriage, Shaquille O'Neal first filed for divorce from his ex-wife Shaunie Henderson in 2007. Ultimately, the divorce happened in 2011.

In Shaunie Henderson's memoir, Undefeated, she has hinted at infidelity from Shaquille O'Neal's end and emotional unavailability. Furthermore, Shaunie also mentioned the former Heat star going missing.

Before the release of the memoir, Shaq took the blame for his divorce from Shaunie on a podcast in 2022. He admitted that she was a perfect wife and he messed up big time.

In total, Shaq has five children. Out of them, four are with Shaunie. Currently, they share a co-parenting relationship. Meanwhile, Shaunie Henderson has remarried. Currently, she is hitched to Pastor Keion Henderson.