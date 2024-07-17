Shaquille O’Neal Reveals THIS NBA Star Is Reason Why He Has to ‘Curse So Many Little Kids Out’

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has always been known for his outspoken nature and larger-than-life personality. Time and again, he brought attention to one of his former teammates, 52 year old Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway. He is the one who often gets overlooked in discussions about NBA greats.

While names like Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade are commonly associated with Shaq's career, Hardaway's contributions are sometimes forgotten. However, Shaq insists that Hardaway deserves recognition for being an extraordinary player. Just how talented was Penny Hardaway? A new podcast on “The Big Podcast” channel has stirred up the internet and O’Neal fans.

Penny Hardaway: A Forgotten Legend

On 16th July, Shaq Ballislife.com X account took to their X official handle where the snippet of legend adds, According to Shaq, Hardaway was “Kobe before Kobe.”

“Penny, because of you, I have to curse so many of these little kids out. No, seriously, because the reason why is they ask me all the time, ‘Who’s better? Penny or Kobe?’ And I always say Penny was Kobe before Kobe,” O’Neal said on "The Big Podcast."

He added, “The kids before the social media era, they act like they don’t understand what I’m telling them. Then I have to tell them, ‘Do you have Google? You're a little stupid. Look and see who Penny was.’”

In the mid-1990s, Penny Hardaway was at the peak of his career, playing alongside Shaq with the Orlando Magic. He averaged over 20 points per game for three consecutive seasons, including the 1994-95 season when the Magic famously beat Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the playoffs. Hardaway was a rare talent, combining size, speed, and basketball intelligence to become one of the most versatile guards of his time. Shaq witnessed Hardaway's brilliance firsthand and understood just how exceptional he was.

However, multiple knee and ankle injuries plagued Hardaway early in his career, curtailing his potential. Despite these setbacks, he still managed to be a four-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA first-team selection. Hardaway's impact on the game was significant, even if his career was cut short. O’Neal often reflects on what might have been if Hardaway had stayed healthy, showing deep respect for his former teammate’s skills and contributions to the game.

Shaq’s Defense of Penny

Shaquille O'Neal is never shy about defending his teammates, and his passion for Hardaway’s legacy is clear. The new video where Shaq expressed his frustration with younger fans who don't recognize Hardaway's greatness. “Then I have to tell kids, ‘Do you have Google? You're a little stupid. Look and see who Penny was,’” Shaq exclaimed, pointing out the disconnect between those who watched Hardaway play and those who only know of him through highlights and statistics.

For Shaq, Hardaway was more than just a teammate. The legend is aging like a fine wine. He has set the stage for future stars like Kobe Bryant. The comparison O’Neal draws between Hardaway & Bryant is noteworthy noting that Penny possessed the same competitive drive, skills, and basketball IQ that Kobe later displayed.

Shaq’s passionate defense of Hardaway highlights the high regard he has for his former teammate and serves as a reminder of the impact Hardaway had on the game. Are you excited to watch Bryant and new athletes making waves in the NBA world?

