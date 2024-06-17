Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Why He is Grateful Ice Cube Didn't Let Him Release Dr DRE Produced That’s Gangsta

Shaquille O’Neal said that Ice Cube stopped him from releasing a song called That’s Gangsta because Ice Cube thought Shaq was way more than what he was trying to portray in the song.

On The Big Podcast, Shaq and Ice Cube talked about the time when Ice Cube decided not to release That’s Gangsta, which was made by Dr. Dre. Shaq said that Ice Cube was in charge of one of his projects and chose not to release the song.

Why did Ice Cube stop Shaquille O'Neal from releasing That’s Gangsta with Dr. Dre?

Shaq is one of, if not the best, athlete-turned-rapper . His first album, Shaq Diesel, came out in 1993 and went platinum. Shaq made four albums and worked with many hip-hop giants in the 90s.

But there was one song he made with a famous West Coast rapper while he was with the Lakers that never got released. Cube arranged for Shaq to work with Dr. Dre, and they made a song called That’s Gangsta. Shaq thought the song was good. But Ice Cube thought differently and decided it should never see the light of day.

“Cube was executive producing one of my records,” Shaq said. He continued, “And he put me in the studio with Dr. Dre. I did a song called ‘That’s Gangsta’. Cube heard it and was like, ‘Nope. We’re not releasing this.’ … He was like, ‘Shaq, you’re a f--cking Laker, bro. I don’t want you talking about nothing gangsta. We not doing none of that sh-t.’ And it never came out.”

Ice Cube explained why he made that decision

While Adam Lefkoe thought it was because the song wasn’t good, Ice Cube said that wasn’t the reason. He wanted to protect Shaq’s image. He said Shaq, who was a star with the Lakers, didn’t need to look "gangsta" in L.A. because he was already popular and didn’t need that image.

“Shaq is a dope MC, but I just felt the record was off-brand for him because, to me, he’s more than just gangsta,” Ice Cube said.

Ice Cube further explained, “He’s loved by millions, loved by kids. He already established that. And why go backward when you’re already forward? You’re already a household name.”

Meanwhile, Shaq thanked Ice Cube for making that decision and said the lesson he learned was to stay true to who you are. "Cause I ain’t gonna lie. You guys wanna be basketball players, I wanted to be y’all growing up,” he said.

