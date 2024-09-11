Shaquille O’Neal Reveals Why He Thinks Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Won’t Be Dominant

Victor Wembanyama is a rising star in his second year of center basketball for the San Antonio Spurs. Wembanyama won the NBA Rookie of the Year title after an amazing rookie campaign. The much-discussed center is not flawless and still has space for improvement.

Shaquille O'Neal, a former player for the Los Angeles Lakers and NBA legend, gave his explanation for why he doesn't believe Wembanyama will be dominant going forward.

The Spurs center stands out from other players of a similar stature thanks to one important ability: he can shoot the basketball. Shaq does not, however, believe Wembanyama will take over as some have suggested because of that ability.

“Wemby is a great player. But I don't really think you can be dominant when you shoot jumpers a lot. I think if he was an inside player at 7-foot-5, the answer would be yes. But when you shoot jumpers, you're always going to go up and down,” O'Neal said on the Pat McAfee Show.

Shaquille O'Neal's way of thinking may have originated from the less perimeter-centric era in which he played than the NBA's 2024 era. Being a two-way interior force, O'Neal teamed up with Kobe Bryant to win three titles with the Lakers.

As Shaq mentioned, Victor Wembanyama's height of 7 feet 5 inches gives him the ability to compete in the paint like few others, but it may also keep him from realizing his full potential because of his apparent emphasis on jump shots. Even though this prediction would be simple to make, Wembanyama's versatility is a significant advantage. During his rookie season with the Spurs, fans got a taste of what he could do.

Advertisement

Wembanyama will get stronger even though he isn't currently as strong in the paint as Shaq was. He can be very good on the inside as well as the outside. The way Wembanyama produces in the future will reveal a lot about whether Shaq's assessment comes to pass.

Whatever the case, the former legend of the Lakers and basketball fans everywhere are eager to watch what the Spurs center can accomplish as his career develops.

ALSO READ: ‘Victor Wembanyama Will Win Every Award in NBA’: Utah Jazz Star Makes Bold Claim After France Wins Silver In Paris Olympics