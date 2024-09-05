Shaquille O’Neal Reveals Why THIS NBA Star Is Worst of All Time: ‘Making All This Money and Can’t F**king Play’

Shaquille O’Neal added his name to the long list of critics of Rudy Gobert. In an interview with Complex, Shaq got asked who he thinks the "worst of all time" NBA player was, a reference to the acronym GOAT (greatest of all time). One could think of plenty of names in response to that query, but Shaq blurted out Rudy Gobert's name without hesitation.

“I’m going to tell you why. Because if you sign a contract for ($)250 (million), show me 250,” Shaq said. “There’s a reason why I walk funny, why I can’t turn my neck, and why I can’t do it because I played for my ($)120 (million). So you got guys like him that f*ck the system over, and they’re making all this money and they can’t f*cking play. So I don’t respect guys like that.”

Shaq added that whenever he makes such comments, people think that he hates players, but according to him, "these are facts." He went on to acknowledge jobs like doctors, firefighters, and others. He said, "You got teachers, you got firemen, you got doctors who have real jobs and don’t get paid sh*t.”

Rudy Gobert faces a lot of flak for a guy who’s won four Defensive Player of the Year Awards, played 757 career games, and has averaged 12.7 points and 11.8 rebounds per game across his 10-year NBA career. Maybe an NBA title might be able to reduce the criticism. Gobert and the Timberwolves will be getting back to work soon, and they’ll open the season on Oct. 22 against the Los Angeles Lakers on TNT, Shaq’s network.

Without a doubt, one of the greatest players in NBA history is Shaquille O'Neal. His achievements are self-explanatory: he was named MVP in 2000, went on to win four championships (including the final three-peat in NBA history), won two scoring titles, three MVP awards in the Finals, and had his jersey retired by three different teams (Lakers, Heat, and Magic).

Shaq has continued to leave his mark even off the court. In addition to hosting TNT's "Inside the NBA," he is a touring DJ and electronic music producer who has released four rap albums. He goes by Diesel.

Shaq won numerous awards during his NBA career, but the Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) title escaped him. The current winner of this title, Rudy Gobert, has won it four times, matching Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace for the most in NBA history. Shaq may have called the Frenchman the worst for this reason, among others.

