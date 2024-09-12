Shaquille O’Neal Roots For Caitlin Clark, Calls Her ‘Real Deal’ After Angel Reese Announces Season-Ending Injury

Uncle Shaq is a long time fan of Angel Reese. Now that she has to unfortunately sit on the sidelines because of her season-ending wrist injury, Shaquille O’Neal seems to have found his new favorite.

Amidst the ongoing debates between Charles Barkley and O’Neal about their differing opinions on the WNBA, Shaq recently attended his first WNBA game to witness the talents of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

While Chuck expressed his concerns about "petty jealousy" towards Caitlin Clark, Shaq remained staunch in his support for Angel Reese, a fellow LSU alum. However, Shaq surprised many by praising Caitlin Clark and even making a bold comparison, stating, “She can play … from a basketball standpoint, she makes all the right plays, gets everybody involved, and she has that Steph Curry (shooting) range.”

Attending a game between Reese's Chicago Sky and Clark's Indiana Fever, O'Neal witnessed Clark's outstanding performance, where she scored a career-high 31 points and showcased her impressive basketball IQ, earning praise for her playmaking abilities and remarkable shooting range reminiscent of Steph Curry.

With Reese sidelined due to a season-ending wrist injury, O'Neal predicts that the competition between Clark and Reese for the 2024 Rookie of the Year title will continue to captivate fans. Despite Reese's standout rebounding stats and impactful presence on the court, Clark's strong performances throughout the season position her as a frontrunner for the award.

O'Neal emphasized the importance of recognizing the achievements of all talented WNBA players, including stars like A'ja Wilson. These players have been consistent top performers in the league and deserve equal acknowledgment for their contributions to women's basketball.

Reflecting on the growing popularity and success of women's basketball, O'Neal also voiced his support for equal pay for female athletes, advocating for fair compensation that reflects their talent and dedication to the sport.

Encouraging fans to continue supporting women's sports through attendance, merchandise purchases, and engagement, O'Neal highlighted the need to uplift and celebrate the achievements of players like Clark, Reese, Wilson, and other outstanding athletes who have elevated the quality of play and increased interest in the WNBA.

Well the tide seems to sail around CC as she seems to be the most probable for the Rookie of the Year award. But as discussions rise around both of the star rookies, Reese’s uncle Shaq couldn’t withhold his true appreciation for the Fever star.

