Shaquille O’Neal Says He Helped Kevin Hart Become Famous but Doesn’t Get a Call Back From Hollywood Star

The entertainment world can be dynamic and so are its relationships between celebrities and their careers. Here, the bonds are formed through shared experiences, support, & collaboration. However, they get often tested by the pressure of fame.

One such relationship that has recently garnered attention is that between NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal & comedian Kevin Hart. Their history as colleagues and friends took center stage during the July 24 episode of Shaq’s “The Big Podcast,” sparking a conversation about loyalty and the impact of fame on personal connections.

Shaquille O’Neal needs no introduction. His presence on the basketball court is enough to represent his aura and personality. Neal has always been a supportive figure for emerging talent, including comedians.

Shaq's Role in Kevin Hart's Rise

Recently, During a podcast interview with internet personality Desi Banks, the topic of Kevin Hart came up. Banks acknowledged Shaq's role in helping Hart's career, saying, “I’ve seen you change Kevin Hart’s life.” Shaq’s response was surprisingly candid: “Say that again. This motherf—-r will not call me back.” This revelation set off a flurry of reactions from fans and followers, highlighting the complexities of their relationship.

Shaquille O’Neal played a pivotal role in Kevin Hart’s early career, particularly with his involvement in the 2009 “All-Star Comedy Jam” stand-up special. Presented alongside Cedric The Entertainer, this program featured Hart as the headliner, giving him significant exposure and helping to launch his career to new heights. As one commentator pointed out, “Many didn’t know who Kevin Hart was until they watched All-Star Comedy Jam… Truth right there.” This exposure was crucial for Hart, who went on to become one of the most recognizable comedians in the world.

Their professional relationship blossomed into a close personal friendship, marked by memorable collaborations and public displays of camaraderie. For instance, in 2013, Shaq and Hart recreated the iconic poster for the 1998 film “Twins” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito. This humorous reenactment highlighted the stark height difference between the 7-foot-1 Shaq and the 5-foot-4 Hart and became a widely recognized image.

Despite their bond, Shaq’s recent remarks on his podcast reveal a sense of disappointment. Shaq has always been open about his friendships and professional relationships, making his claim that Hart no longer returns his calls all the more striking. Fans of both stars were quick to comment on the situation, with some recalling past instances where other celebrities like Mo’Nique and Chelsea Handler have made similar claims about Hart.

The Evolution of Their Relationship

Kevin Hart’s rise to fame has not been without its controversies. Over the years, he has faced criticism for various reasons, including old homophobic jokes that resurfaced in 2019. During this period, Shaq publicly defended Hart, showcasing his loyalty and support. Their friendship seemed unshakeable, as evidenced by their playful interactions and mutual respect.

In 2023, Hart and Shaq appeared together at Super Bowl LVII, where Hart jokingly smacked Shaq on the back of the head. Hart later posted the video on Instagram with a humorous caption, “I was sick of ur s–t @shaq … You know I take my eagles seriously CHUMP!!!! You were sitting down and I took advantage of a 1x opportunity.” Shaq, ever the good sport, responded in kind, maintaining the playful dynamic between the two.

Their interactions also extended to television, with Shaq making a guest appearance on Hart’s “Real Husbands of Hollywood.” In one memorable scene from the show, Shaq humorously portrayed a police officer who harassed Hart. The exaggerated antics, including a scene where Shaq pretends to thrust Hard from behind, became an iconic moment for fans of the series.

However, Shaq's recent revelation about Hart's lack of communication has sparked a broader conversation among fans. Some believe that fame has changed Hart, causing him to distance himself from those who helped him along the way.

An Instagram comment summed up this sentiment: “Everyone can’t be lying… Sounds like fame really changed Kevin. And if so, that’s very unfortunate. Because these are truly genuine appearing people saying this about him. Hope it’s all a misunderstanding on all sides.” There are more to the list. What’s your opinion on the same?

