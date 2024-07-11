Shaquille O’Neal Shares Surprising LeBron James Take That Could Greatly Affect Lakers Next Season

The 39-year-old NBA great, LeBron James, is preparing for what many believe will be his final season with the Los Angeles Lakers and potentially his final Olympic appearance. In light of this, former Lakers player Shaquille O'Neal has offered his candid opinions on how LeBron ought to approach the 2024–25 season.

LeBron James's future role with the Lakers was recently discussed by four-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal on The Big Podcast. LeBron James should take a backseat to being the team's main offensive option and devote his time to coaching and developing his younger players, especially Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis, according to O'Neal.

"If I was LeBron, being that I already have all the records, I would pass it to AD," O’Neal said. "I would demand AD — ’cause listen, LeBron can still do what he do, but, ‘I don’t need to have the ball all the time. I don’t need to score all the points. So, AD, I need you to score all the points. Austin Reaves, you can be No. 2. I can just be the old Magic Johnson-style point guard and keep everybody involved and just keep this thing going,’” he said.

The Lakers, who will be managing a season under the direction of rookie head coach JJ Redick and with LeBron's son, Bronny James, attempting to earn a spot on the club as a second-round draft pick, might benefit greatly from O'Neal's counsel. To optimize the potential and longevity of the club, it is suggested that Davis be elevated to the lead scoring role while Reaves is developed as a supplementary option.



LeBron's Legacy and the Road Ahead

In the NBA, LeBron James leaves an incomparable legacy. Among his many accomplishments is being the league's all-time top scorer. The story of his career is starting to change as he approaches his 40th birthday in December, from his supremacy on the court to his abilities as a mentor and facilitator. If LeBron assumed a more supporting position, he could potentially make a huge contribution to the Lakers' success and usher in a new era for the team.

O'Neal's plan fits with how an athlete's career should naturally develop. Leveraging expertise and basketball IQ becomes critical as physical capabilities diminish. LeBron's skill at reading the game, making accurate passes, and involving his teammates may be compared to Magic Johnson's later years in the NBA, when his playmaking and leadership were crucial.



A New Chapter for the Lakers

The Lakers have a rare chance to revamp their approach with the new season. LeBron might adopt a more supporting role, which would let Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis grow. In particular, it is expected that Davis would take over as the team's primary scorer, which might enable him to realize his greatest potential as a franchise player.

Shaquille O'Neal's observations demonstrate a deep understanding of the game and how a successful team operates. In addition to winning individual awards, LeBron James, one of the greatest players in NBA history, has the opportunity to further cement his legacy by helping to shape the next wave of stars.

LeBron can ensure that his influence on the game endures long after he hangs up his sneakers by developing an attitude that prioritizes the team's success and advancement.



