Shaquille O’Neal Shares Video of Charles Barkley Calling Him a Bully Who Puts Down Others Amid Shannon Sharpe Beef

During his 2018 visit to Jimmy Fallon, Charles Barkley dubbed Shaq as a bully, often comparing him to the fictional ogre, Shrek. Barkley made it clear that he thought Shaq took advantage of his towering height in normal basketball discussions, attempting to overshadow others.

Barkley humorously informed Jimmy Fallon, "Shaq is a bully. He looks like the giant Shrek, and because of that, he seems to believe it's okay to belittle others. When we try to engage in simple basketball talks, he's like, 'You haven't won any championships!'

Even without championships under my belt, we can still carry on with the basketball conversation, Shrek."

Responding to this, Shaquille O'Neal posted an Instagram story that contained Barkley's amusing depiction of him. Staying true to his usual style, O'Neal didn't comment, allowing Barkley to express his thoughts freely.

O'Neal became part of the Inside the NBA team in 2011 and from then on, his sharp exchanges with Charles Barkley have been a highlight of the show.

As a result, Barkley has often accused Shaq of being overly sensitive and resorting to intimidation during minor disagreements.

Although Barkley seems to have a knack for irritating Shaq more than anyone else, O'Neal is known to be quite ruthless when facing even the slightest criticism outside his work environment. The sharing of this IG story is curious, coinciding with O'Neal's ongoing dispute with Shannon Sharpe.

Barkley's assertion of his colleague being a bully aligns with this behavior. Shaq's hypersensitivity appears to stem from the insecurities highlighted by Sharpe. It also, however, confirms that the 3-time NBA Finals MVP doesn't take lightly any form of disrespect directed at him within the sports media community.

What's Fueling the Shaq and Sharpe Beef?

In an interview with Nikola Jokic on Inside the NBA, Shaquille O’Neal unreservedly expressed his opinion that Shaigeous-Alexander was more deserving of the MVP honor than Jokic. As a result, fans criticized O’Neal for belittling Jokic’s achievement to his face, just after receiving his third MVP.

Meanwhile, Shannon Sharpe, an ESPN analyst, conjectured that O’Neal’s response may stem from a touch of jealousy due to Jokic’s achievement surpassing O’Neal's single MVP award.

O’Neal didn't take Sharpe's suggestion lightly and made a stinging comeback in response. He referenced Sharpe’s ranking of #51 in the NFL All-Time 100 and rudely dismissed his criticism, stating that Sharpe had no right to critique a legendary NBA player of O’Neal’s renown.

The disagreement escalated, culminating in O’Neal releasing a diss track targeting Sharpe, where he declared that the NFL great Sharpe was “beneath him”.

The conflict between basketball icon Shaquille O'Neal and NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe rapidly intensified as O’Neal released a diss track directed at Sharpe.

In this track, O’Neal belittles Sharpe's accomplishments and doubts his credibility as a sports analyst while highlighting his victories, essentially reminding Sharpe of his position in the sports world order.

As this dispute rages on, the conclusion is still unknown. However, O’Neal’s latest move of releasing a diss track further fuels the rivalry, leaving eager fans with bated breath for the next skirmish.

