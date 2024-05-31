Shaquille O’Neal Snaps Back at Chuck for Calling Him Ugly: ‘I Don’t Want Charles Barkley Talking About My Beauty’

Shaquille O’Neal and his funny banter with Inside the NBA co-host Charles Barkley has been giving laughter to his fans of comic timing.

However, their recent quip war has turned a bit sour when Chuck called him ugly and he was not having it. During a recent episode of his The Big Podcast, Shaq broke down Barkley’s analogy on his outer appearance while he welcomed comedian Gary Owen to his pod.

Taking a direct dig at Chuck, O’Neal said, ”I don’t want Charles Barkley talking about my beauty. I don’t want Charles to say that I am attractive; save that for someone else.”

[Timestamp: 02:10]

However, his disgust with the TNT co-host’s opinion was triggered as Owen jokingly admitted that he agreed with Barkley’s remarks about him. But one more time, Shaq asked for a voting poll for his show’s cameraman and asked them to cast their opinion on what they thought of him.

Also Read: Watch: Leaked Audio of Anthony Edward Trash Talking Kyrie Irving During Game 4 Goes Viral Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Shaquille O’Neal admitted he spends $1,000 on his pedicure

Shaquille O'Neal, the legendary retired NBA star, surprised his podcast listeners when he revealed that he allocates about $1,000 for pedicures, expressing his preference for "sparkles and designs" on his toenails.

Advertisement

Explaining the significant expenditure, O'Neal candidly admitted, "I give about $1,000 because I know my feet stink, I know they’re ugly, and I like to paint them."

This revelation stemmed from a heartwarming anecdote, with O'Neal recalling his mother, Lucille O'Neal, suggesting he paint his torn toenail with red polish before a game.

Astonishingly, O'Neal scored 40 points that game, which prompted him to adopt the practice of painting his toenails, favoring elaborate designs over solid colors to "make it look pretty" given his self-described "ugly, stinky feet."

Recently, O'Neal showcased his penchant for flamboyant pedicures, displaying royal blue toenails in a video featured on SportsCenter's Instagram account.

Also Read: NBA Insider Reveals Donovan Mitchell Has Stronger Influence on Cavaliers Than LeBron James Has With Lakers