Draymond Green Spill Beans About Who Was His Favorite Player as a Kid on Podcast With Shaquille O’Neal

Draymond Green and Golden State Warriors didn’t have a great season in the NBA, but that’s not enough to keep the Warriors defender out of the headlines. He is still very much involved in the NBA, working on podcasts and assisting the guys on Inside the NBA with their playoff coverage.

More recently, he appeared on The Draymond Green Show alongside none other than the illustrious big man and Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal. Green was in shock that the player he had looked up to as a child would be working with him.

What did Green say?

Green posted on X (formerly Twitter), “If you would’ve told the kid in Saginaw who’s first jersey was Shaq 32 with the stripes, Magic nightlight and zip up onesie that I’ll sit with The Diesel and ask questions one day, I would’ve pinched myself to see if it was real. Still pinching myself (exploding head emoji) My Favorite Player!”

Shaq had his best years with LA Lakers

Green was only two years old when Shaq was selected first overall by the Orlando Magic in the 1992 NBA Draft because he was born in 1990. Green had seen plenty of Shaquille O'Neal highlights by the time Shaq played for the Magic until the 1995–96 season, but the best was still to come.

Shaq's career really took off when he joined the Los Angeles Lakers, where he went on to win three of his four NBA rings with the Purple & Gold team. In the 2012 NBA Draft, Green was selected by the Warriors in the second round (35th overall). He has won NBA Defensive Player of the Year four times and is a four-time All-Star.

