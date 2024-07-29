Shaquille O’Neal Takes a Shot at Rudy Gobert With Hilarious Meme After France Beat Brazil

Never one to pass up an opportunity to make a joke, Shaquille O'Neal directed his most recent joke at Rudy Gobert after France defeated Brazil 78-66 at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. O'Neal started joking around with Gobert again after he finished with seven points and three rebounds.

Gobert may work as a Walmart cashier if he weren't seven feet one inch tall, according to O'Neal. This declaration was made in reaction to Brazilian player Maozinha Pereira, who briefly played for the Memphis Grizzlies, posterizing Gobert.

Gobert was limited to just 18 minutes of play for most of the game because of foul trouble; in the end, France won thanks to 19 points apiece from Nicolas Batum and Victor Wembanyama.



The Wembanyama and Batum show

Victor Wembanyama, making his Olympic debut, showed off his all-around ability with nine rebounds, four steals, three blocks, and 19 points. Almost as many points were scored by Nicolas Batum as by Wembanyama, and his experienced presence gave the French squad stability throughout the game.

Wembanyama's performance was particularly impressive because he was one of the most promising young basketball stars and had great expectations. His impact on both ends of the court was crucial to France's victory, and his partnership with Batum suggested a potentially explosive combination in international action.



A history of criticism

NBA players are beginning to doubt the influence of French center Serge Gobert, as seen by Shaq's lighthearted barbs at him. Four-time Defensive Player of the Year Gobert has frequently been the subject of criticism from both present and past teammates. The validity of Gobert's defensive accomplishments has been questioned time and time again by critics such as Draymond Green and Charles Barkley.



A recurring criticism has been Gobert's inability to perform well during pivotal postseason moments. During pivotal moments, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch periodically benched Gobert in favor of Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid, even during the 2023–2024 NBA playoffs.



Even if the jokes and criticisms may come across as harsh, they serve to highlight the high expectations that are placed on elite NBA players. It will still be a challenge for Gobert to translate his domination on defense during the regular season into a reliable postseason performance. It's impossible to overlook Gobert's important contributions to his teams, both domestically and abroad, in spite of the lighthearted jabs.



As Gobert and France advance in the Olympic tournament, the focus will undoubtedly shift to their performance on the court rather than off-court banter. The partnership of Wembanyama and Batum provides a solid foundation, and Gobert's defensive presence remains a crucial element of France's strategy.



Shaq's comedy adds an extra layer of entertainment value, but the actual story will be exposed by the players' ability to adapt on the biggest platform available. As the Olympics go on, it will be intriguing to watch Gobert's trip to see if he can silence his detractors and demonstrate his worth in trying circumstances.

