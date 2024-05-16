Shaquille O’Neal Talks on Kids Getting Roasted for Wearing His Shoes; Calls Chinese Factory to Prove It Was Made in the Same Place as Jordans

In late December of last year, Shaquille O'Neal started The Big Podcast Network, his new podcast network. Its goal is to provide a platform for athletes and creators from various sectors like sports, business, and entertainment to begin their shows.

Shaquille O'Neal has had multiple episodes with various guests on his podcast to date. In the latest episode, number 21, he hosted Funny Marco, a well-known comedian, prankster, and social media influencer.

In their interaction, Funny Marco humorously mentioned to Shaq that children often get teased for wearing his branded shoes.

(Started at 28:40)

Marco started, "Can I tell you something? I want you to know, you have been a part of my school career. You have been there, like, you've been there. It started with the shoes; I got picked on for wearing your shoes. So, I want to say thank you."

Shaq replied, "Why did you get picked on for wearing my shoes?" Then Shaq said, "It's the same, the price, yeah, but it's the same leather, the price of them. And then when I got them, for some reason, look..."

Marco replied, "I'm just saying, for the price, I understand why it was that price because it had holes at the bottom."

Shaq replied, "Oh no, you didn't! It's the same leather as everybody else. Not that it's the same. Would you like me to call the factory? Would you like me to call where they're at now?

In his response, Shaq swiftly connected a call to an employee at his Chinese factory to substantiate his argument.

Shaquille O'Neal's Hilarious Prank on Funny Marco During Kendrick Lamar Call

On his most recent podcast, Shaquille O'Neal chatted with comedian Funny Marco, where he cleverly fooled him by simulating a call to hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar.

During the podcast, the retired LA Lakers superstar casually dialed Kendrick Lamar's digits on his mobile, leaving Funny Marco intrigued by the upcoming conversation.

However, the comedian's skepticism was justified when it was unveiled near the end of the show that O'Neal had been tricking him all along about his celebrity contacts.

Surprisingly, the individual O'Neal was genuinely conversing with was an employee working on his podcasts.

This revelation made the phone call even more amusing given the unusual responses received and the pretense under which O'Neal insinuated having Lamar's contact stored in his phone.

