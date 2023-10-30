Shaquille O’Neal tells Tom Brady he was nearly 100lbs over listed weight for Lakers' three-peat

In a recent interview on the "Let's Go!" podcast featuring NFL icon Tom Brady and host Jim Gray, Shaquille O'Neal made an unexpected disclosure about his substantial weight fluctuations during the LA Lakers' spell of three consecutive championships.

O'Neal surprised fans by sharing that he weighed in at 345 lbs when Phil Jackson initially took on the role of the Lakers' head coach back in 1999.

Following an indulgent summer, his weight soared to 385 lbs in the next year, and by the time the Lakers achieved their final win in their three-peat series in 2002, O'Neal said he had reached a remarkable 415 lbs.

O'Neal explained that it wasn't until his switch to the Miami Heat and an ensuing introduction to regimental Army drills directed by Pat Riley, that he finally began shedding weight.

Once again reshaping his body, he dropped back down to 325 lbs.

Looking back, the now 51-year-old O'Neal revealed that he was at his leanest during his fresh-faced rookie days with the Orlando Magic, weighing in at 285 lbs.

O'Neal's unique combination of towering height, tremendous weight, and remarkable talent solidified him as one of the most formidable powerhouses in NBA history.

Shaq's Weight Fluctuations in the NBA

During the same interview, Shaq illuminated his long-standing battle with weight variations, sharing specifics about his condition throughout different stages of his storied career.

Starting his career at a weight of 285 pounds during his Orlando days, Shaq's weight had already escalated to roughly 315 pounds just during his initial year with the LA Lakers.

That was just the beginning of an unprecedented upward trend in the coming years.

Shaq disclosed his weight at the commencement of the 2001-02 Lakers season being 385 pounds, and astonishingly, escalating to 415 pounds by the following season which coincided with his 3rd straight NBA title triumph.

O'Neal's life took a turn in 2004 when he transferred over to the Miami Heat, where he worked under Pat Riley and his notorious 8% body fat rule.

It is under Riley's strict training regimen, including performing army drills, that Shaq was able to shed significant weight.

Together, Riley and Shaq managed to bring down his weight to 325 pounds, which was in itself a significant achievement, representing a notable 60-pound weight loss.

Struggling to consistently lose weight under the rigorous workout routine enforced by Riley, Shaq eventually came to terms with his inability to attain the challenging 8% body fat target.

This stark realization prompted his decision to launch 24-hour fitness clubs in Miami, borne out of his lingering hope to slim down.

