Shaquille O’Neal to Headline Popular Columbus Music Festival as DJ Diesel Later This Year

Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, better known by his stage name DJ Diesel, will be the main attraction at Columbus' yearly Haunted Fest this autumn. Prime Social Group is organizing an immersive Halloween-themed festival at Kemba Live on October 25. It promises to be an exciting night of music and celebrations.



Excitedly making the shift from the basketball court to the DJ booth, Shaquille O'Neal will be performing in Columbus. Called "the biggest DJ in the world," DJ Diesel is renowned for his powerful mixes and intimidating stage presence, which never fail to electrify audiences.



Famous performers like deadmau5, Alesso, Kaskade, and Marshmello have performed at Haunted Fest in the past, and DJ Diesel is expected to be the main attraction.

A storied musical journey

Shaq made his musical debut in 1993 with his well-received debut album, Shaq Diesel, which demonstrated his talents outside of sports. His musical career has grown over the years, and he has released several albums, including Gorilla Warfare, which he will release in 2023 under the Diesel alias.



DJ Diesel has performed at some of the largest festivals, including Bonnaroo in Tennessee, Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas, and Lost Lands in Legend Valley, Ohio.

Tickets and event details

Haunted Fest provides packages for VIPs as well as general entry. Tickets for general entry start at USD54.99, while VIP packages offer a more luxurious festival experience and cost USD89.99. Fans can anticipate a musical extravaganza unlike any other, with DJ Diesel spearheading the creation of an amazing Halloween event.

Shaquille O’Neal's appearance as DJ Diesel at Haunted Fest in Columbus is set to be a highlight of the fall music scene. His diverse talents and ventures, from dominating the basketball court to thrilling fans with his music and culinary creations, continue to endear him to a broad audience. Whether fans are coming for the music or the food, Shaq’s presence in Columbus promises to be an exciting and memorable event.

