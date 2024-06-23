Shaquille O’Neal Trolls Drake With Bikini Pic on Instagram Story Amid Rapper's Beef With Kendrick Lamar

Shaquille O'Neil made fun of Drake on social media during the singer's feud with Kendrick Lamar over rap music. On his Instagram story, the former LA Lakers player posted a hilarious photo of Drake in a bikini. BBL Drizzy was playing in the background as if that wasn't enough to indicate which side Shaq was on.



The fictitious image displayed the former NBA power forward nude on top in his blue floral bottoms. Drake, in a bikini, is seen with Shaq grabbing hold of his buttocks.

The context behind the song

Metro Boomin, a record producer, released a Drake diss track called BBL Drizzy in May. The song referred to Rick Ross's claims that the Canadian singer was given a butt lift by a Brazilian. Drake asked the record producer to step away from the feud, and the producer responded with the song.



Drake sang, "Metro shut your hoe ass up and make some drums," in the song "Push Ups." Shaquille O'Neil has shown his allegiance on multiple occasions. Previously, on June 30, the four-time NBA champion attended Ken Lamar's one-night show in Los Angeles called "The Pop Out: Ken and Friends," along with several well-known figures.

Kendrick Lamar's concert had some big names

Superstar LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, James Harden and Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Clippers, and DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls were among the other well-known attendees. In attendance as well, Kendrick Perkins remarked that the concert was more engaging than the NBA Finals.



Remarkably, Westbrook and DeRozan weren't merely taking in the spectacle. As the rapper was wrapping up his Drake diss tracks, the NBA star even made an appearance on stage.

