Shaquille O’Neal Used to Soak Rookies With His Own Urine-Filled Bucket, Says Former Teammate

The NBA is known for its lighthearted rookie hazing antics, with veteran teammates often finding creative ways to welcome new players to the league. Well, names like Shaquille O’Neal and his prankster antics are no new for basketball fans.

Gary Payton reveals Shaquille O’Neal’s soaking rookies with his own urine

Former teammate Gary Payton recently revealed that Shaquille O'Neal took the pranks to a whole new level during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers. Payton recounted how Shaq would fill a bucket with his own urine over a week and then use it to douse unsuspecting rookies while they were in the restroom stalls.

This shocking revelation certainly sheds new light on Shaq's infamous sense of humor and the extremes to which he was willing to go to pull off a prank.

Looking back in time, Payton said, “Shaq is a jokester, so if one of the rookies was in a stall, he would take a bucket and use the bathroom in it for about a week, then all of a sudden he’d pour it on them.”

While rookie hazing is a common and often entertaining aspect of NBA culture, it's clear that Shaquille O'Neal's approach pushed the boundaries of traditional team bonding activities. The revelation of Shaq's urine-filled bucket prank came as one of the most shocking tales linked with the former NBA big man.

Advertisement

Also Read: Skip Bayless Mocks LeBron James Despite Helping Team USA Narrowly Beat Germany in Final Olympics Warm-Up Game

Shaq is not new to absurd pranks

Former Los Angeles Lakers player Matt Barnes made a bold statement, claiming that Shaquille O'Neal was the 'worst teammate of all time.' However, it wasn't all criticism, as Barnes shared some intriguing and light-hearted stories about the 15-time NBA All-Star.

Barnes recounted an incident where Shaq played a prank on their teammate Lou Amundson by sneaking his mouthpiece into Amundson's tights, leading to a comedic yet unexpected twist during a team activity. Shaq's reputation as a prankster and his larger-than-life personality seemed to spill over into his interactions with his fellow teammates during their time together on the court.

In another memorable prank, Shaquille O'Neal reportedly challenged former Lakers player JR Rider to a fight against Kobe Bryant for a sum of $10,000, accompanied by a visual display of $1 bills.

Advertisement

While some of Shaq's pranks may have pushed the boundaries of appropriateness, they were often met with laughter and camaraderie among the players.

However, some pranks may have crossed the line for some. Amin Elhassan detailed an instance where Lou Amundson retaliated against Shaq's antics by filling his truck with styrofoam pieces, leading to a series of retaliatory pranks involving urine in shoes, tampering with personal items, and playful banter amongst teammates.

Also Read: Gilbert Arenas Makes Xenophobic Remarks on South Sudan After Team USA Narrowly Escapes Defeat: ‘We Almost Lost to the Ahi Ahi Tribe’