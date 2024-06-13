Shaquille O'Neal Warns Dave Portnoy To Back Off From Angel Reese Criticism Amid Caitlin Clark Drama

The creator of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, has expressed openly how much he despises women's basketball player Angel Reese. His comments have persisted unabatedly since the national championship game of the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

Earlier this month, Portnoy took to social media to call Reese a "clown" after a game, adding, "Angel Reese celebrating a blatant cheap shot like she won a title. Jealousy is a disease."

Shaquille O'Neal defends Angel Reese

O'Neal took the decision to deal with things head-on. O'Neal went up to Portnoy during Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at the TD Garden in Boston. In Portnoy's account of the Barstool Rundown, O'Neal gave him a severe warning, saying, “Let girls fight girls. Lay off my girl Angel."

Shaquille O'Neal's intervention highlights the growing support for Angel Reese within the basketball community. Reese's achievements and her ongoing rivalry with Caitlin Clark have kept her in the spotlight, making her a prominent figure in women's sports.

O'Neal’s public defense underscores the respect and protection she has earned from established athletes.

Reese and Clark’s WNBA rematch

The rivalry between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark continues to captivate fans. They have already faced off once in the WNBA, and their next rematch is highly anticipated.

The Indiana Fever is scheduled to take on the Chicago Sky on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET, with the game broadcast on Paramount Plus.

Advertisement

As prominent figures like O'Neal step in to defend younger athletes, it reflects the shifting dynamics in sports media and the importance of supporting athletes against undue criticism. Reese's talent and determination continue to shine, and her upcoming rematch with Caitlin Clark is set to be another thrilling chapter in her career.