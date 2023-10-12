Shaquille O’Neal weighs in on ‘friend’ Travis Kelce’s rumored relationship with Taylor Swift

Regarding the rumored relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, Shaquille O’Neal shared his views with The Mirror. He mentioned the clamor NFL and television networks have for covering this. He noted that celebrities pairing up is commonplace, so he is not amazed.

While Travis, being his friend, hasn't declared a relationship with Taylor, O'Neal interprets their actions as indicating they are dating, provided that they indeed are. O'Neal's commentary on Kelce’s alleged bond with Taylor Swift paints him as a close observer, even though he doesn’t have firsthand information.

O’Neal wished the suspected couple the best, applauding their character and expressing happiness for them. With a hint of amusement, he also commented on the extensive media spotlight on Swift, her star-filled squad, and Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce during the Chiefs-Jets game at MetLife Stadium on the 1st of October, where they were supposedly present.

Ex of Travis Kelce shares 'Open Letter' to address public critique

After news broke about the relationship between Swift and Kelce, Nicole found herself at the center of ill-intentioned attention about her previous relationship. Her Instagram profile has become a repository of negative comments from social media users about her race and Kelce's dating history.

Nicole recently decided to address this newest wave of online negativity. On October 9, she shared what seems to be an "open letter" on Instagram. Before a microphone, Nicole announced her message was specifically aimed at "Black women."

She stated that using her platform to raise and unite women, primarily Black women, has always mattered profoundly to her. She shared these thoughts through the video.

Although Kelce or Swift aren't named in the video, she discusses subjects like “backlash,” “embarrassment,” and “falling in love.” The absence of their reference might be intentional.

Nicole also discussed the power of choosing not to respond, suggesting that silence can be an effective reply stating: 'There's power in your silence.'

