Shaquille O’Neal Who Once Wanted To Own Las Vegas Franchise By Himself, Now Open To Co-Owning Any NBA Team Available

As an accomplished businessman, Shaquille O'Neal boasts ownership of an array of businesses and franchises, including Papa John's, Auntie, Five Guys, 24-hour Fitness Centers, Car Washes, and Krispy Kreme among others.

His investments span tech giants like Apple and Google, to entrepreneurial ventures like Lyft, Vitaminwater, and Ring.

A seasoned player in the franchise community, Shaq often imparts his wisdom at the International Franchise Association, candidly sharing his investment philosophy of partnering only with companies or products he admires.

The former basketball icon has previously expressed an aspiration to own an NBA franchise in Las Vegas, aligning with his experience of being a part owner of the Sacramento Kings from 2013 to 2022.

He envisions forming his group to own a Las Vegas team, either single-handedly or in partnership, aiming to contribute to the prospective NBA team in Las Vegas.

Nevertheless, O'Neal appeared to recalibrate his stance in November. As reported by The Messenger's Arash Markazai, he stated, "I just want to be involved whether or not LeBron is involved, if there's ever an NBA team in Las Vegas."

In 2022, after a preseason game in Las Vegas, LeBron James enthusiastically advocated for a prospective local team.

Advertisement

Given his previous collaboration with Fenway Sports Group to acquire a 2% stake in the British soccer team, Liverpool, in 2011, speculation persists that James might revisit this partnership to purchase an NBA expansion team.

ALSO READ: Shaquille O’Neal changes tune on owning potential Las Vegas NBA team alongside LeBron James

Shaq's Team Ownership Strategy: Flexibility in Location and Expansion Plans

Now Shaquille O'Neal has remained firm for several months in his interest in owning an NBA team, and he does not care about its location. His current objective, according to insiders, is to play a part in any available and suitable team.

"Even though Las Vegas doesn't have an NBA team yet, I would love to be involved if they eventually do. I have no desire to team up with anyone else. I want complete ownership,"

O'Neal shared during an interview at the iConnections Global Alts conference in Miami Beach on Tuesday.

NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver, appears open to the idea and acknowledges Las Vegas as a potential market worth exploring.

In addition, he realizes the continuous excitement of Seattle fans eager for the NBA to return to their city.

At the moment, there are no official contracts, but both locations are being evaluated for possible expansion.

With potential expansions on the horizon, both Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James will likely want to participate.

With only a few seasons left for him to play, owning an NBA team could be a perfect retirement plan for James.

As for O'Neal, given his success as an entrepreneur, any upcoming expansion team should be eager for his guidance.

ALSO READ: ‘Dillon Brooks Deserved To Be Swung On’: LeBron James' Hater Skip Bayless Thinks Rockets Star Went Too Far With Dirty Play