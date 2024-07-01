Shaquille O'Neal, Who Went Viral For Allegedly Dating 21-Year-Old, Shares Thoughts on Bill Belichick Dating 24YO Jordon Hudson

It's common for older men to date younger women, but when the man is 72, you'd expect the woman to be around 60. That's how old Bill Belichick’s last girlfriend was. His new girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, however, has surprised many, including Shaquille O’Neal, who had some praise for the former head coach.

Belichick and Hudson have gone public with their relationship , and as expected, people have lots to say. The legendary coach, at 72, is now dating a 24-year-old, which some find inappropriate. But Shaquille O’Neal feels differently.

What did Shaquille O'Neal say about Bill Belichick's May-December romance?

In the latest edition of The Big Podcast, when asked about Belichick’s relationship, Shaq simply expressed his approval, which, given Shaq’s background of dating younger women, doesn’t come as a surprise.

During the podcast, co-host Adam Lefkoe asked for Shaq’s thoughts on Belichick’s dating life.

"Good for him. He only has 10 summers left. He'll be 80 years old. If he still got enough game to get him a little 20-year-old. If he still got them blue boys, more power to him. I'm happy for him," he said.

Shaq’s reaction isn’t unexpected, as he’s been seen dating women much younger than himself. Recently, he was even rumored to be dating a 21-year-old after photos of them on a yacht went viral.

Did Shaquille O'Neal date a 21-year-old?

About two months ago, photos of Shaq with a supposed 21-year-old woman vacationing in Spain went viral. However, reporter Robert Littal clarified, "These photos are from 2019. He was 47 at the time and the age of the lady he was with was never confirmed but she wasn’t his girlfriend, just a lady on a yacht with his friends. I did the story on this back in 2019. It was nothing serious."

The woman in the photos is known to be 27-year-old model Danielle Dilworth, who has traveled the world with Shaq. Reports from 2019 indicated that the unnamed woman was just part of Shaq's social circle on the yacht, not his girlfriend, dispelling rumors that he was dating someone younger than his children.

Shaquille O'Neal photoshopped Drake's face on a picture from his trip to Spain and later apologized

Even though Shaq didn't fact-check the rumors about a 21-year-old girlfriend, he did share a photoshopped photo of himself and Drake with the viral BBL Drizzy beat playing in the background. In the picture, Shaq is shirtless in swim trunks, and Drake's head is photoshopped onto a woman's body, creating confusion about the post's intent.

The original picture was from Shaq’s trip to Spain with Danielle Dilworth. Why did he resurface the edited image with Drake’s face? Perhaps it was Shaq's way of commenting on Drake’s feud with Kendrick Lamar and other rappers.

O'Neal, however, wanted to clarify he wasn't involved and apologized to Drake. He thought the picture was funny but made it clear he didn't create it:

"Let me apologize real quick. I sent out a picture the other day. The mistake I made was, I should have said, 'Who did this?' Because I want Drake to know...Listen, Drake has a great sense of humor, so I thoughts it was funny that they did it. I don't want him to think, like I saw, 'Shaq's trolling.' No, I'm not trolling. I didn't photoshop it. Somebody photoshopped it, and I actually saw it."

He added that he should have asked who made it, hoping Drake would find it funny too.