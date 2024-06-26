Sharaputdin Magomedov Calls Out Kevin Holland After KO Victory at UFC Saudi Arabia

Did you catch the chaos at UFC Saudi Arabia? Fighters dropped out left and right. But Sharaputdin Magomedov stole the show. He knocked out Antonio Trócoli in the third round. This victory wasn’t just another win. Magomedov then issued a bold challenge.

He called out UFC middleweight Kevin Holland. Surprised? So were we. In a dramatic social media post, he said, "I kill you July 13th." What led to this unexpected callout?

And can this fight really happen? With Magomedov’s undefeated record and Holland’s striking skills, this matchup is a dream for fight fans.

Can Magomedov back up his bold words against Holland?

Sharaputdin Magomedov, known as 'Shara Bullet,' has made quite a name for himself in the UFC middleweight division. With an impressive undefeated record of 13-0-0, including 11 knockouts, he’s quickly become a fighter to watch. His latest victory came at UFC Saudi Arabia, where he faced Antonio Trocoli.

After his victory, Magomedov took to social media to call out Kevin Holland. Holding an iguana, he boldly declared, “Kevin Holland, the real pirate here. Shara Bullet in USA. I kill you July 13th, let’s go fight. I kill you. I take your head home.”

Originally, Magomedov was set to fight Ihor Potieria. However, Potieria chose a short-notice bout at UFC 301, leaving Magomedov without an opponent. The UFC then lined up Joilton Lutterbach, but Lutterbach failed his drug tests. Finally, Antonio Trocoli stepped in, and Magomedov delivered a spectacular third-round knockout.

Dana White casts doubt on Magomedov's US fighting prospects

Dana White has revealed that Sharaputdin Magomedov might not be able to compete in the United States. After his win, Magomedov was called out by wrestler Bo Nickal. Although excited about the challenge, Magomedov acknowledged the wrestling disparity, noting he's “from Dagestan.”

White, however, said the fight would likely have to happen in the Middle East. He explained, “Can he? Probably not – we’ll keep him out here,” hinting at Magomedov’s visual impairment as a hurdle.

Interestingly, Magomedov recently landed a movie role in the US. He told Red Corner MMA, “I will need to fly to Los Angeles. They are going to pay for my visa and all the expenses. I gave it a thought...I decided to take this offer.”

