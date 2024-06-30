Shavkat Rakhmonov Reacts to Ian Machado Garry’s Challenge Following UFC 303

What’s next for Ian Machado Garry after UFC 303? He has his sights set on Shavkat Rakhmonov. Garry, brimming with confidence, called out the undefeated Rakhmonov at the post-event press conference. “I want to be the first guy to take his 0,” Garry said. “I know I can do it.”

Could this be the next big fight in the UFC? Rakhmonov didn't stay silent. He quickly fired back on Twitter. "Looks like Ian forgot what happened during those training sessions," Rakhmonov tweeted. Will we see these two fighters face off soon? Fans are buzzing with anticipation. This potential matchup promises excitement and high stakes.

Shavkat Rakhmonov's swift response to Garry's call-out

Ian Machado Garry didn't waste any time setting his sights on his next challenge following UFC 303. During the post-event press conference, Garry confidently stated, “Look, I’m gonna have a chat with Hunter and Dana later on, figure out what’s next. There’s some big names, there’s some cool match-ups. You know, there’s Shavkat, 18-0, undefeated. I’d love to get my hands on him."

Garry continued, "I’ve trained with him, I’ve got nothing but respect for the guy, but I wanna be the first guy to take his 0 and I know I can do it. I’ve just beat the fastest guy in the division other than me. When it comes to striking and skills, I can do it. When it comes to grappling, we’ve seen the growth that I’ve had. I’m excited to go out there and prove it against someone like him.”

Shavkat Rakhmonov quickly responded on Twitter, making it clear he remembers their training sessions differently. “Looks like Ian forgot what happened during those training sessions. I don’t mind reminding him in the future,” Rakhmonov tweeted.

Garry’s challenge comes on the heels of an impressive win at UFC 303. He defeated one of the fastest fighters in the division, showcasing his striking prowess and improved grappling skills. This victory has only boosted his confidence, making him eager to test himself against the undefeated Rakhmonov. Fans are now left wondering if this exciting matchup will become a reality.

Dana White's surprising take

Dana White shared his candid thoughts on Ian Garry's victory over Michael 'Venom' Page at the UFC 303 post-fight press conference. The UFC President didn't mince words, stating, "Yeah, you know, Sean [Shelby] and Mick [Maynard] felt that that fight would play out exactly the way it did."

White continued, "We talked about it leading up to this fight. I had that fight a draw. Yeah. I mean, if they came out and said that fight was a draw, that's exactly what I thought that fight was, too."

White broke down the fight round by round. "Obviously, Ian won the first round, MVP won the second round. It was 50-50 in the third round," he said. One surprising moment for White was when "MVP had that top position, and he gave it up. He stood up and gave up that top position."

What do you think—does Garry have what it takes to back up his words and conquer Rakhmonov, or will he need to revisit his strategies following White's critical assessment?