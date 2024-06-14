Shawn Michaels Opens Up About His Recent Social Media Shenanigans: 'My Children Are Used To Being Embarrassed'

After Triple H took creative control of the main roster, Shawn Michaels replaced him on NXT, overseeing the creative side of the developmental brand. In his new role, the Heart Break Kid has been doing great and has caught the eyes of fans on different social media platforms.



Talking to Sportsnet recently, the former WWE Champion discussed his new role and his fun activities on social media. The 58-year-old confessed that he has been truly enjoying the new role as the creative head of NXT and having a a lot of fun with it. Sometimes, his activities have worried the young talents of the NXT locker room.

Shawn Michaels' children are embarrassed

Along with him, the social media team of NXT also seems to be enjoying this version of Shawn Michales.

HBK said, "I am just doing my best to, I do not know, to not do anything too stupid, but my children are already used to being embarrassed by their father. So you know, I may continue that as we get down the road.”

Shawn Michaels' recent social media activities

NXT has regained its lost ground under the supervision of Shawn Michaels, improving the overall product. From incredible matches to engaging storylines, HBK is doing a great job building up the stars for the future.

The fans have praised the WWE Hall of Famer's good work on social media. On the other hand, HBK has been doing entertaining things with various NXT stars.

Sexyy Red, the renowned rapper who hosted NXT Battleground recently, featured Shawn Michaels in her social media posts. While Michaels was seen singing his Sexy Boy theme song with her in a clip, he was also twerking with her in another hilarious backstage clip.

Michaels recently updated his profile picture on X (formerly Twitter), dressing up as a chef. It implied to the compliments and memes from fans that the former DX member has been cooking in NXT by delivering great shows week after week.

Recently, the TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace gifted Shawn Michales a chef's hat for the same reason, and the hat had Chef Michaels written on it.

