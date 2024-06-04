Shawn Michaels Reacts To CM Punk's NXT Appearance After His WWE Return

CM Punk’s shocking appearance at WWE NXT Deadline in December 2023 was something nobody expected. The Second City Saint had just returned to WWE after a decade, and there was no reason for Punk to be on WWE NXT.

Fightful Select had reported that it was Punk himself, who flew all down to Orlando to WWE’s development territory and wanted to help any talent he could. So, NXT Vice President, Shawn Michales who heads the creatives, made it a point to welcome Punk. For Michales, Punk’s gesture was sweet, so he reciprocated back by allowing him a thunderous welcome.

The WWE legend recently spoke about Punk’s appearance at NXT and helping the talent out there, saying that Punk has been a joy to work with so far.



What did Shawn Michales say?

Michales spoke about Punk in the recent episode of “The Unlikely Podcast With Adrian Hernandez”. He revealed that Punk has been extremely supportive of everything they do at NXT. “Every time he's been down here, he's been a joy to work with,” he said.

Michales added that Punk brings a unique perspective to the up-and-coming wrestlers of NXT. Since Punk is known for his short temper and his backstage fights with wrestlers, Shawn Michales spoke saying that, “all of us grow and change in one form or another.”

“He's (Punk) been fantastic, and again I've always liked him and I've always appreciated him, and I'll say this, I certainly don't want to put words in his mouth, but I think all of us grow and change in one form or another. And if you don't, I just don't know if that's something you ought to be proud about,” Wrestling Inc quoted Shawn Michales.



What is the relationship between Shawn Michales and CM Punk?

Very few people might know, but Shawn Michales holds high respect for CM Punk. He even once defended Punk in a meeting when Vince McMahon was expressing his displeasure with CM Punk’s performance.

Michales was the one who stood up and defended Punk, saying that instead of burying him, they should consider mentoring and guiding him. This was revealed by ECW writer, Dave Lagana to Bleacher Report. In fact, Shawn Michales is credited for saving Punk’s career back in 2006-2007 when he was new, and Vince McMahon didn’t like him.

Michales has himself revealed that he has been a big fan of CM Punk. He once said, “ Dave Lagana will tell you, as Punk will, that I was one of his biggest fans. The reason [WWE] didn't like him is because he had a bad attitude. I've never seen anybody's tryouts, they usually have them at the beginning of RAW,” Michales said while promoting his book on TapouT Radio on SiricusXM.

Punk and Michales are together in WWE, and someday, we might see more of it from the two at WWE NXT.

