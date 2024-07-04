Shawn Michaels Reveals Potential WWE Superstar With ‘A Very Bright Future’

Recently, a wrestling superstar made headlines with his WWE appearance That was Joe Hendry, the TNA sensation whose debut at WWE NXT went on to grab huge eyeballs on the internet. Hendry’s video became the most talked about thing, which was a huge surprise to the WWE officials also.

Now, WWE legend Shawn Michaels who also sees the creative aspects of the NXT brand, has spoken on future prospects of working with Joe Hendry. There have been recent talks about Joe Henry signing with WWE once his TNA contract expires. Keeping note of that, Michaels spoke out on working with Michaels again in WWE.

What did Shawn Michaels say about Joe Hendry?

In an interview with Inside The Ropes, The Heartbreak Kid said that he would love to work with Hendry once again. “The short dealings that I had with him, I liked him a great deal. So again, nothing would thrill me more than to have the opportunity to work with Joe Hendry in the future. I think he would tell you the same thing, he is someone who wants to continue to grow and move up,” he said.

Michaels stated that Hendry has a very bright future, and he appreciates the way the 36-year-old superstar has generated a buzz of his own. He commended Hendry for thinking out of the box and growing outside the wheelhouse he was in.

Since WWE is in collaboration with TNA, talents from the company have made their guest appearances in WWE. Joe Hendry and Jordynne Grace have laced the WWE NXT with their debuts. While Jordynne had a Championship match with Roxanne Perez, Hendry got eliminated within a few minutes. Still, his entrance theme at WWE NXT grabbed huge views on the internet, and it became the most-watched WWE video since WrestleMania 40.

Joe Hendry reveals The Rock as his inspiration

Recently, Joe Hendry in a conversation with Chris Van Vliet on his podcast, revealed that it was The Rock who inspired him to become a wrestler.

He said that the promos The Rock cut as a heel, were enough for even any non-wrestling fan to get interest in wrestling, and that’s how he also got into this business. “I just love The Rock's promo and his character. That for me is the best example. If you show a promo of the rock to a non-wrestler, they'll go, 'I love wrestling," Hendry said.

