‘She Look Like Westbrook’: NBA Fans Brutally Troll Dan Hurley’s Wife After She Makes Emotional Confession About Lakers’ Chase

Andrea Hurley, Dan Hurley's wife, experienced a roller coaster of emotions when the Los Angeles Lakers pursued her husband, the UConn men's basketball coach.

Although Hurley eventually chose to remain with the Huskies rather than accept the Lakers' six-year, $70 million offer, the decision was challenging for both him and his wife.

In a heart-to-heart conversation with WFSB-TV in Connecticut, Andrea opened up about the emotional turmoil went through, confessing she spent a lot of time crying over the prospect of leaving Storrs.

Her candid admissions in the interview are making rounds on the internet.

Interestingly, some fans thought she resembled Russell Westbrook in the video clip, but it's worth clarifying that it was only an AI-enhanced video.

The actual interview video is different.

With palpable emotion, Andrea shared, "In my mind, I was convinced that we were leaving having accomplished incredible feats in the world of college basketball.

Why would we just pack our bags and leave when we are doing so well?" She confessed that her initial reaction to the Lakers' interest was akin to experiencing the 'worst week' of her life. Yet, in hindsight, she sees it as an extraordinary chance and a tribute to her husband's impressive accomplishments.

Even though the Hurleys decided against accepting the Lakers' offer, Andrea expressed gratitude for the wholehearted effort made by the franchise to make her husband and their family feel cherished and welcomed. She acknowledged the sincerity behind the Lakers' intent to onboard the NCAA champion coach.

After riding this wave of extreme emotions, Andrea found resolve and happiness in the outcome.

The Los Angeles Lakers are ramping up their search for a head coach as the 2024 NBA Draft and the start of the free agency period draw near.

The Lakers, who began their hunt for a new coach after their early May playoff exit, veered unexpectedly last week, interviewing and then being turned down by Dan Hurley, the head coach at the University of Connecticut.

Since then, they have seemingly zeroed in on JJ Redick as their top candidate, with Redick completing his formal interview with the team.

JJ Redick, a former player now part of ESPN's NBA broadcast crew, had a detailed interview with the Lakers on Saturday. Dan Woike reported that multiple members of the Lakers organization talked with the Duke University alumni about the open head coach position.

With the Boston Celtics currently leading the NBA Finals 3-1 over the Dallas Mavericks and Game 5 scheduled for Monday, the Lakers might secure their new coach soon, provided there is a shared interest between them and Redick.

