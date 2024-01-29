‘She told me I need some good d---’: Luce Cannon claims he slept with Shaquille O’Neal’s ex wife 2 weeks before she married pastor husband

Get ready for an emotional farewell as cricket legends take their final bow at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Explore the top 5 players making their last stand in this unforgettable event

By Rakesh Mehra
Published on Jan 29, 2024  |  12:36 PM IST |  4.2K
Image Courtesy: Twitter
Image Courtesy: Twitter

Shaunie O'Neal, the ex-spouse of Shaquille O'Neal, shared a seven-year marital journey with him that ended in 2009. Now, she is remarried to Pastor Keion Henderson since May 2022, but continues raising their six children with Shaquille.

Shaquille O'Neal, on his part, insists on his special bond with Shaunie, even after her marriage to another. He openly shares his promise to continue loving, providing for, and protecting Shaunie.

Since their split, Shaq and Shaunie have built an amicable friendship, talking to each other every day.


xxyxyyxx

 

 

Instagram

NECNEKCNE

Related Stories

Lakers' Dejounte Murray trade with Hawks deemed 'Unrealistic' due to critical obstacle:
sports
Lakers' Dejounte Murray trade with Hawks deemed 'Unrealistic' due to critical obstacle:
Curry's jersey rip sparks Twitter jest amid Warriors' defeat to LeBron's Lakers
sports
Curry's jersey rip sparks Twitter jest amid Warriors' defeat to LeBron's Lakers

FAQ

What Is Ja Morant's Height And Age?
Novak Djokovic has won 24 Grand Slam titles out of 36 finals he has competed in.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Rakesh Mehra

Rakesh Mehra is a passionate sports content writer at Pinkvilla, dedicated to bringing the thrill of the game to

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles