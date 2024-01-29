‘She told me I need some good d---’: Luce Cannon claims he slept with Shaquille O’Neal’s ex wife 2 weeks before she married pastor husband

Shaunie O'Neal, the ex-spouse of Shaquille O'Neal, shared a seven-year marital journey with him that ended in 2009. Now, she is remarried to Pastor Keion Henderson since May 2022, but continues raising their six children with Shaquille.

Shaquille O'Neal, on his part, insists on his special bond with Shaunie, even after her marriage to another. He openly shares his promise to continue loving, providing for, and protecting Shaunie.

Since their split, Shaq and Shaunie have built an amicable friendship, talking to each other every day.

