‘She was way too aggressive for me’: When Shaquille O’Neal turned down marriage proposal from Middle Eastern princess

Shaquille O’Neal is not just one of the most successful but an entertaining pack of the NBA. Retired from the NBA in 2011, Shaquille O’Neal is living a lavish retirement lifestyle. Apart from being an NBA legend and a businessman, Shaq is a father of four kids to his first wife whom he divorced in 2011.

So far, Shaquille O’Neal hasn't married anyone yet, however, been in many relationships. Talking about relationships, there was a time when Shaquille O’Neal was proposed to by a Middle Eastern princess. Shaq refused her proposal and here's the reason why:

Shaquille O’Neal on why he turned down the proposal of a Middle Eastern princess

On September 10, 2021, released an interview episode of the famous ' Jimmy Kimmel Live ' show on YouTube, starring Shaquille O’Neal. During that episode, the host of the show Jimmy Kimmel asked Shaquille O’Neal if it's a true story that he was once proposed for marriage by a princess from the Middle East. Shaq confirmed that story and got into the details of that proposal.

Explaining what exactly happened, Shaquille O’Neal said "She just came and we went on a date. But she was too way too aggressive for me." Unfortunately, Shaquille O’Neal never accepted her proposal and explained the reason for the same. The NBA legend said, "No, I didn’t (think about it). Because she wanted to pay for everything and I’m not used to that right. Like we went out to dinner and she’s like ‘oh no your money’s no good here’ and she pulled all that credit card"

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most successful players in the history of the NBA, living off pretty well with all the successful investments that he made. The NBA star of course hadn’t liked the way the princess was showing off his money. So it became obvious why the retired NBA star rejected her proposal.